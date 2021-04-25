Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Biography Receives New Edition | Entertainment





The biography of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan is expected to have a new edition, which will refer to their explosive interview and the death of Prince Philip. A new edition of ‘Finding Freedom’ will be published this summer, with new topics expected to be covered, including the sad passing of the Duke of Edinburgh, who died earlier this month, according to a report from The Sunday Times newspaper. at the age. of ’99, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, which was unveiled last month. The book is set to be reissued on August 5 and will also discuss their multiple deals with Netflix and Spotify, as well as their new life in the United States. In the interview, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, admitted she was considering suicide amid public scrutiny of her relationship with Prince Harry and her role in the Royal Family. The 39-year-old former actress said at the time: “I was really ashamed to say it at the time, and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially because I know how many losses he suffered, but I knew if I didn’t say it, I would. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore, and that was a very clear and real and scary constant thought… I went to the facility and said I had to go somewhere to get some help. I said that I had never felt this before and I need to go somewhere, and I was told that I couldn’t, that it would not be good for the institution. I share this because there are so many people who are afraid to express that they need help, and I personally know how difficult it is not just to express it, but when you express it, you have to say “no”. “

