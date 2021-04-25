Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut uses Javed Akhtar’s poem as photo caption after accusing him of being part of ‘suicide gang’
- Kangana Ranaut recently shared photos from her Mumbai home. The actor wrote one of Javed Akhtar’s poems in the caption.
PUBLISHED APR 25, 2021 9:50 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar could be embroiled in a legal battle, but the actor was not shy about citing one of his works recently. Kangana took to Instagram and shared a number of photos with a poem written by the lyricist.
In the photos, Kangana was seen posing in different places on her balcony and seemed lost in thought. In the caption, Kangana wrote Javed’s poem about the emotions of a heartbroken person. Kangana gave the lyricist his credit.
Javed and Kangana are involved in a libel case. The lyricist accused the actor of making several defamatory statements about him during an interview in July 2020, alleging that Javed runs a suicide gang in Bollywood. She also claimed that he had threatened to settle her dispute with actor Hrithik Roshan, failing which she would be forced to commit suicide.
Meanwhile, Kangana was planning to release her next movie Thalaivi this month. The film is based on the life of the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa. The film was due out on April 23. However, directors were forced to delay the film due to a spike in Covid-19 cases and a lockdown-like curfew in several states.
There were rumors that Thalaivi could skip the theatrical release and premiere on the digital platform. However, Kangana clarified that there was no truth in these reports. “Thalaivi’s digital rights are with Amazon (Tamil) and Netflix (Hindi), none of them can individually stream the movie until it hits theaters, all fake propaganda movie mafias please ignore them. Thalaivi deserves it. a theatrical release and the creators are determined, strict action will be taken against any bikau media disseminating false propaganda, ”she said.
Besides Thalaivi, Kangana also has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline. The actor was working on both films earlier this year.
