Oscars 2021 live updates: what to expect and the red carpet





April 25, 2021, 5:25 p.m. ET April 25, 2021, 5:25 p.m. ET When you watch the Oscars tonight, there’s a chance they’ll look a little different than you expect. If anything seems a little out of the ordinary or a little unusual, rest assured, there are technical reasons. The producers of this year’s Oscars said the ceremony would be broadcast in a widescreen format at a frame rate of 24 frames per second. For reference, most viewers are used to watching their favorite shows at a higher frame rate of 30 frames per second or, nowadays, 60 frames per second. The difference can be hard to discern in many shows, but higher frame rates can help smooth out action footage and live sports. So what do these changes mean in practice for the Oscars? We’re just trying to create an experience that has the aesthetic of a movie, as opposed to a TV show, one of the show’s producers, Steven Soderbergh said at a press conference this weekend. . This means setting up song shots that look more like movie shots than TV shots, where people aren’t nailed to the center of the screen all the time. It’s going to look different when it comes to how Questlove approaches the series scoring, Soderbergh added. So, we just want it all right out of the gate to look different. And if you love movies, you’ll feel like you’re watching a movie. That’s about as much specificity as we’ve gotten from the officials so far. Well update this post after the show started and we’ve all had a chance to record what’s exactly different. Read more April 25, 2021, 5:06 p.m. ET April 25, 2021, 5:06 p.m. ET Shiny: The polished interior of Union Station, where part of the Oscars will be held this year. Credit… Chris Pizzello / Invision, via Associated Press Dr Erin Bromage, professor of immunology and infectious diseases at UMass Dartmouth, is the leading Covid compliance consultant for the Oscars, which means he is responsible for health and safety protocols when handing over reports. price. He has overseen on-set compliance for over 35 film productions since last June. But live events are different. With TV and movies, you have time to get it right, he says. With the Oscars, it’s live. There is no learning on the go, and there is no second time around. Safety at the show was a team effort. Steven Soderbergh and Stacey Sher, who are the producers of this year’s Oscars and helped create the movie Contagion, consulted with many of the same epidemiologists who weighed in on the 2011 movie to help save the awards show. Mr Soderbergh said the awards would celebrate how the entertainment industry has paved the way for others to reopen although in March it called numbing logistics and describes the plans of the shows engraved in Jell-O. This is the largest global production that exists, said Dr Bromage, noting that participants will travel from all over the world. (The quarantine will be shorter for those traveling in low-risk ways, such as first or business class, and for those who are vaccinated.) Guests and presenters received home testing kits, and most people received same-day PCRs for a total of around 15,000 tests. The Academy said that masks are not mandatory for people in front of the camera. Read more April 25, 2021, 4:49 p.m. ET April 25, 2021, 4:49 p.m. ET It won’t be a Zoom awards show, a Zoom party awards show, or an in-home costume show – it’ll be a full red carpet moment. In a letter Sent to all Oscar nominees in mid-March, show producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins explained it: You wonder about the dress code (you should too), they wrote after clarifying that nominees are going to have to show up in person, or risk the Academy accepting on their behalf Seeks a fusion of inspiration and inspiration , which actually the words mean formal is totally cool if you want to go, but casual really isn’t. In other words, forget about the Jason Sudeikis hoodie at the Golden Globes, or even the formal pajama look that Jodie Foster modeled at the same event, and start thinking about the glare. Word on the street is that the big fashion brands are going all out and the style / star industrial complex (with all the financial math that entails) is back in full swing. What this means for independent designers and color designers remains to be seen. One thing that certainly won’t be seen, however: designer masks. Because the event is treated as a full show, attendees will be baring their faces in front of the camera. Get ready for a lipstick renaissance. Read more April 25, 2021, 4:31 p.m. ET April 25, 2021, 4:31 p.m. ET Chadwick Boseman, left, and Viola Davis are both nominated for their performances in My Raineys Black Bottom. This year could be the first time that people of color have swept the actor categories. Credit… David Lee / Netflix, via Associated Press Keeping TV ratings from plunging to alarming levels, while celebrating films that, for the most part, have not been widely linked to audiences. Trying to revive the theater when most of the people of the world have lost the habit for over a year. Integration of live camera feeds from over 20 locations to comply with coronavirus security restrictions. It will be a hard-working Oscar ceremony. The 93rd Surrealist Edition, a show broadcast on television about films mainly distributed on the Internet, will finally arrive on Sunday evening. The Academy of Cinema Arts and Sciences has delayed the event, which usually takes place in February, in hopes of getting past the pandemic. Still, the red carpet had to be drastically cut back and extravagant parties canceled. Night could go down in Hollywood history, however, for happier reasons. The famous and the Oscar goes to envelopes could contain these names: Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn. If that happens, as some award handicappers predicted, it would be the first time people of color have swept the Acting Oscars, indicating that the film industry has kept its promise in response to the #OscarsSoWhite movement and put implementing significant reforms. While Kaluuya is seen as a lock for the supporting actor for his performance in Judas and the Dark Messiah, voters, of course, could still veer in different directions on the other three categories. Is this the year Glenn Close, a supporting actress nominated for Hillbilly Elegy, finally gets to win a golden little dude? Or will it match Peter OTooles’ sad record for eight nominations without a win? Carey Mulligan (promising young woman) or Frances McDormand (Nomadland) could overtake Davis (Ma Raineys Black Bottom) to win the best actress. And a posthumous Best Actor victory for Boseman (Ma Raineys Black Bottom) has recently been less certain thanks to a surge of support from the academy for Anthony Hopkins (The Father). In other words, this could be another Lucy’s withdrawal moment for those hoping the film academy is poised to reveal itself as a definitely progressive organization. Read more April 25, 2021, 4:31 p.m. ET April 25, 2021, 4:31 p.m. ET An Oscar statue from the 2020 festivities. We expect this year to be a lot different. Credit… Valerie Macon / AFP via, Getty Images This year the Oscars are almost two months late, and you might not have seen any of the movies in a theater. But the academy is hoping that by excluding Zoom’s acceptance speeches, this in-person ceremony will result in a compelling television. If you plan to go online, here are the basics: On TV, ABC is the official broadcaster. Online, if you have a cable connection, you can watch via abc.com/watch-live/abc, or if you subscribe to ABC, through the ABC app. Depending on where you live there is also Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV now, YouTube TV or FuboTV, all of which require subscriptions, although many offer free trials. The official Oscars pre-show: Into the Spotlight, begins airing on ABC at 6:30 p.m. EST, 3:30 p.m. Pacific time. This is when you can watch the pre-recorded performances of each of the five nominees for Best Original Song. The actual ceremony begins at 8 p.m. EST, 5 p.m. Pacific. It will be shared between the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, home of the Oscars, and Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Some foreign candidates will call from hubs around the world, particularly in London and Paris. We know there won’t be an official host, but after that all bets are off. Read more

