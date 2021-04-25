Armaan Ralhan on his trip to Bollywood

He made his debut with Befikre. Five years later, Armaan Ralhan praises his sassy and sexy turn in Majnu, the first film in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. As a rugged Raj, Armaan not only looks like a million bucks, but also holds his own opposite Jaideep Ahlawat and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The telegraph caught up with the young actor on the praise he’s come for, his connection with Bollywood (Armaan is the grandson of producer-director OP Ralhan) and the journey ahead.

Congratulations on the extraordinary act in Ajeeb Daastaans! Praise must flow …

It was really upsetting and humiliating. Friends and family are very happy and many people have reached out on social media. People in the industry that I didn’t even know complimented me, and that’s validation for me to do more of a good job later.

The message I got from my mentor – Adi sir (Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films, who directed Befikre) – was very special. Since I know him well, I know that if he doesn’t like something, he will tell me honestly. But he said he liked my performance and hoped there would be more good things coming from me.

Raj is definitely not the average Joe. What was your reading of it and how did you approach playing it?

In many ways, I was playing a character who also played some sort of character in the movie. It was pretty exciting, but at the same time I had to find the right balance so that I didn’t go too far … I had to feel it and play it, rather than throw it. This was something I had also discussed with Shashank (Khaitan, the director of Majnu) beforehand. I told him that in order to convince Babloo (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Lipakshi (Fatima Sana Shaikh) of what he wanted them to feel, Raj should attract them rather than attract them by playing cool on the face. It is a delicate mixture to balance.

Of course, Raj is a bit of a messy character. He is motivated by revenge. The way I saw it was that he grew up with the idea of ​​revenge simmering inside him whenever he saw his father limp … it was a reminder to him. So all he wants is revenge on Babloo, but once he gets to know both Babloo and Lipakshi, there’s a softening in his stance towards them as well. He’s on the road to revenge, but by the time he realizes that might not be the right way to handle things, it’s already too late. This is what I saw in his arc, something that Shashank also agreed with.

Did you have the ability to improvise on set or was all of Raj inherently present in the writing?

Most of it was in the writing. In the scenes with my friends, there was a bit of improvisation. We did a lot of readings before the shoot, and since Shashank writes his own dialogue, he was polishing something at that point. So by the time we were on set, there wasn’t too much improvisation. Improvisation is great … Jaideep improvised a bit, I took a few lines here and there … but in general, I stick to the script, unless my director gave me the green light to improvise. I enjoy the lines of the writers so much that I never really like changing them without the approval of my director and writer.

What was it like sharing screen space with such an accomplished actor like Jaideep Ahlawat?

He is incredible! When Fatima and I were already on the project, Jaideep had not yet given his final “yes” … he had a meeting pending with Shashank. I really wanted him to come on board. I’ve been a fan of him ever since (Gangs) Wasseypur. Then of course he did Raazi and other stuff, but Paatal Lok was not out at the time. I was very, very excited because I’m a fan.

Actors like him who are of such quality help actors like me be better on set. He’s got an incredible amount of skill and presence, and he just made my job easier and better. Half your battle is won if you are just present and receptive to someone like him throwing at you. It was a blessing for me to have the opportunity to work with him.

How do you plan to build on the success and visibility in the future? Ajeeb Daastaans?

Honestly, in today’s climate the goal is just to be safe and stay home. In this scenario, I consider myself blessed to have a roof over my head and food on my table. I just hope things calm down first. So, at the moment, I’m not thinking too much about how to take advantage of this. Hopefully, as things open up and the industry starts operating at full capacity again, there will be more and more good work. But in these tough times, it’s almost impossible to plan too far ahead.

You started with Aditya Chopra and Ajeeb Daastaans is a production of Karan Johar. How important is it to you to work with big banners and big names?

No one really knows who I am, and I don’t do any hype. So I always knew that people should get to know me through my work. Yes, it’s important for me to be in projects that are seen by as many people as possible, and that really happens with the big banners. But I don’t just relate to the big names. I would be very happy to work with someone completely new as long as the material speaks to me. Ultimately, it comes down to the script, the character, the opportunity, and the director’s voice. Big banner movies are the kind I grew up watching and would love to be a part of. But that said, I would even love to make an independent film if the script speaks to me.

How is the boom in streaming platforms benefiting an actor like you?

I think it benefits everyone, not just the actors. There is now so much more work for everyone. We have global content, from all parts of the world at our disposal. I think we’re still in the early stages, it’s only been a few years since these platforms arrived, and I know it will only get better and more work will come. Considering what times we are in, I’m very grateful I could be in a movie that happened around that time that helped distract people a bit.

Coming from a family of films, was it taken for granted that you would be an actor?

Not at all. I’ve always been a movie buff since I was a kid. I had a very strong desire to be a professional footballer, but I quickly realized that I could never play at the level I wanted. In all respects, it was always between football and movies for me. I also want to lead someday.

Although my grandfather was in the industry, he passed away when I was quite young and was actively working long before I was born. I never really had an influence and there weren’t any movie people coming in and out of my house. I didn’t have too many connections. It was not an obvious choice in that sense, but it was obvious to me because of my passion for cinema.

Since you are so passionate about cinema, is there a recent performance that has had a huge impact on you?

I recently watched Sound of Metal. I thought Riz Ahmed (below) put in such an incredible, layered and nuanced performance. My heart really went to the character. The simplicity with which such an intense subject was dealt with impressed me greatly. The movie ends so simple, but it says a lot about the acceptance.

Are you putting your money on him to win the Best Actor award at the Oscars on Monday morning?

I haven’t seen the other performances, so it wouldn’t be fair of me to choose just him. I’m sure all the other nominees are just as amazing. For me, art is not quantifiable and cannot be compared. But I would like Riz to win because I’m a huge fan of him.