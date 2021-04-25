‘The Crown’ struggles to find an actor to play Prince Andrew





The producers of “The Crown” are struggling to find someone to play Prince Andrew – the scandal-scarred royal sidelined for his links to dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report. Left Bank Pictures posted an advertisement on the Spotlight casting website that the production company insists this is a “very good role.” according to the sun. The Duke of York will be pictured in his 30s and early 40s in Season 5 of Netflix’s hit historical drama, which is set to begin filming in July. Prince Andrew is one of the most unpopular members of the royal family and the aspiring stars don’t exactly line up to perform with him, ”a casting source said. Prince Andrew, Duke of York, will be pictured in his mid-30s and early 40s during season 5 of “The Crown.” Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images “It’s not the sexiest role and it’s unlikely to trigger a career in Hollywood,” the source said. “However, it might work for a real stage thief character artist. The production team denied they had any trouble finding an actor to play the controversial prince the following season. Erin Doherty, Marion Bailey, Tobias Menzies, Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Josh O’Connor at the “The Crown” Season 3 premiere. Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock “There is absolutely no difficulty in playing a role for Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ and it’s okay for productions to advertise in Spotlight,” a spokesperson for the show told The Sun. Andrew, now 61, found himself embroiled in the Epstein scandal after one of the financial victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, claimed she was forced to sleep with the royal at the age of 17 years. Prince Andrew, Duke of York, has stepped down from royal duties amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images The Duke resigned royal duties in November 2019 following a BBC interview on a train wreck about his relationship with the convicted sex offender. He denied the allegations. Tom Byrne, 26, portrayed Andrew in his twenties in season 4 of “The Crown,” but future episodes will feature an entirely new cast as the series jumps back in time.

