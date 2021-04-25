Oscars 2021 red carpet: fashion takes control of Union Station



After an awards season that began with luxury loungewear seen from celebrity homes and hotel rooms around the world, the Oscar-winning journey ended on Sunday and, in what might seem like a throwback to life. normal this pandemic year, there is a red carpet. This time around, the 93rd Academy Awards are taking place at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, not the Dolby Theater in Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood. Well, update this red carpet photo gallery as the evening progresses and stars, guests and nominees arrive. Were curious to see what Andra Day, Viola Davis, Olivia Colman, Riz Ahmed, Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya will look like. (Who do you hope to see and win the red carpet?) I expected this awards show to be a throwback to the formal glitz and glamor of Hollywood. The Oscars will premiere at 5 p.m. Pacific on ABC. Lil Rel Howery in a Zenga tuxedo with a dark purple velvet jacket arrives at the Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo) Actor Paul Raci and Liz Hanley Raci arrive at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo) Martin Desmond Roe, left, and Travon Free arrive at the Oscars on Sunday. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo) Paul Raci, Oscar nominated for Supporting Actor in Sound of Metal, shows off his painted nails on the red carpet. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo) Colman Domingo in a hot pink Atelier Versace suit arrives at the Oscars on Sunday. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo) Diane Warren in a Valentino suit with a sparkly turtleneck arrives at the Oscars on Sunday. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo) Tiara Thomas arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo) Minari’s Lee Isaac Chung and Valerie Chung arrive at the Oscars on Sunday at Union Station. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo) Emerald Fennell arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo) Jesse Collins, left, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh arrive at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo) Steven Yeun and Joana Pak arrive at the Oscars Sunday at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo) Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson arrive at the Oscars Sunday at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo) Ashley Fox arrives at the Oscars on Sunday. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo) Youn Yuh-jung, left, and Han Ye-ri arrive at the Oscars Sunday at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo) More fashion

