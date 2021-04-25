Canon City’s Royal Gorge Bridge & Park offers thrilling heights

From Native American dancers to birds of prey and zoo critters, the Royal Gorge Bridge & ParkRolling out the red carpet for its 92nd year, which promises to be a big rebound from the challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic of recent summers.

As the country’s tallest suspension bridge spanning the Royal Gorge Canyon 956 feet above the Arkansas River in Canon City, the man-made wonder is a complement to the beauty of nature. Tommy Knocker Playland, the park has something for the whole family.

We’re coming out of the pandemic pretty well and business is doing well, said Gail Conroy, chief marketing officer for the bridge. In the park, masks are not necessary, so people looking for a great outdoor location with plenty of space can’t wait to visit the bridge, and I think we’re going to have a great year.

Educational events are part of the goal

This year the bridge is focusing on educational entertainment events.

A tradition that began 65 years ago is to return to the bridge this year thanks to the Seven FallsNative American Dancers, who will present their heritage through dance every Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. It has been over six decades since Santa Clara Pueblo, the leader of the New Mexicotribes, Alcario Tafoya, known as the leader Foggy Bird and his family, entertained themselves with dances and stories on the bridge for several summers in the early days of the 1950s.

We are delighted to find Native Americans in the park, said Conroy.

Birds of Prey with Natures Educators will have live bird shows every afternoon in the Plaza Theater all summer between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

On Fridays and Sundays we are going to have the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Mobile here. They’re supposed to bring critters with them. I imagine reptiles and I hope they bring a sloth, I really vote for the sloth, Conroy laughs.

Climbing, zipping and flying are part of the fun

The Via Ferrata, the park’s newest attraction, has been well received since it opened in 2019, and even during the pandemic people flocked to the park to try it out as it is an outdoor attraction.

The climbing adventure allows visitors to walk halfway through the 1,200-foot canyon on the south side of the Royal Gorge before starting to climb the granite wall. Using an iron cable anchored in the rock, the The unusual climbing experience is a safe activity for safety- harness wearing for adventure seekers who may have never tried climbing.

It is accessible to people aged 12 and over.

Thrill seekers can also take the zipline ride through the gorge on the seated ride or try out the hair at 50 miles per hour on the canyon rim at 1,200 feet above the river. Those who want a quieter ride above the gorge can hop on the overhead tram which features floor-to-ceiling glass trams that provide stunning views of the park.

For the little ones, the Tommy Knocker Playland has climbing features and a gold panning area.

A new observation park will be unveiled this summer

A new touch that visitors will see this year is a landscaped viewing area near the entrance to the old inclined railroad that took visitors to the bottom of the canyon. The inclined railway was destroyed by the Royal Gorge fire in June 2013 and it was not economically viable to rebuild it.

The quartz arch (rock) and quartz ticket office are still there and they have incorporated them into the landscaped park area. The footprint of this new park will not prevent a potential further descent to the gorge if it becomes feasible again, Conroy said.

Admission to the park is $ 29 for adults, $ 24 for children 6 to 12, or free for children five and under. EarlyBird tickets sold between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. or one hour before closing are offered at $ 20 for adults or $ 15 for children.

The cost of the Via Ferrata is $ 135 per person for a 3 hour tour or $ 165 for a 5 hour tour. TheSkycoster costs $ 30 per person and the zipline costs $ 45 per person.

To learn more about the attraction, visitroyalgorgebridge.com.

