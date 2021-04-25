Entertainment
Al Pacino fans celebrate iconic actor on 81st birthday
Al Pacino is all the rage on Twitter as thousands of fans celebrate his birthday. The Oscar-winning method actor, now 81, is known for a variety of legendary roles. It can be difficult to pick a favorite or even a top five, but among The Godfather at Scarface at Once upon a time in hollywood, Al Pacino has a way of making every role truly unforgettable.
As a fan-favorite Hollywood star, Pacino was quick to start following the trend on his birthday with tribute messages from fans pouring in. Some point to different Pacino movies as their personal favorites, like a tweet from All The Right Movies that reads: “Happy Birthday AL PACINO – 81 years old today. Lots of iconic performances, but they don’t come more than Michael in THE GODFATHER. , and the [restaurant] the scene is a highlight. “
Many other fans have a much harder time choosing a favorite Pacino movie, so they lose a lot. “Happy 81st Birthday to an Outstanding Actor, Actor’s Favorite Actor, Theater Genius ALFREDO JAMES PACINO (Al Pacino) From Michael Corleone to Serpico to Tony Montana, Frank Slade, Carlito, Vincent Hanna, Lefty and Jimmy Hoffa. Through. “
Others look beyond the movies and send their praise and best wishes to Pacino personally. Filmmaker Michael Matteo Rossi writes: “You are a genius beyond words in your trade; happy birthday to / marvel-film-cast-al-pacino / living legend Al Pacino.”
“Happy birthday to one of Al Pacino’s greatest actors,” someone else says. “Your movies were great and I enjoyed watching a lot of them. May many blessings come to you.”
Another article reads: “Happy birthday to my favorite actor of all time. The easiest actor to honor the big screen, very proud to be his fan and many more to come Al.”
And WWE Hall of Fame member Iron Sheik tweeted, “AL PACINO BUBBA YOU CLASS REAL IRON SHEIK.
Pacino was last seen in the Amazon drama series Hunters in a recurring role as Meyer Offerman. He also played the role of Jimmy Hoffa in the acclaimed Martin Scorsese film. Irish on Netflix, released in 2019. Then fans can find out in the upcoming drama American Traitor: The Sally Axis Trial in the lead role. Currently, Al Pacino is filming Ridley Scott’s next film, House of Gucci, where he will appear alongside Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons.
With so many great titles to choose from, it’s the perfect day to revisit one of Pacino’s best films in honor of his special day. Let us also join the fans in taking the opportunity to say: Happy Birthday to Al Pacino!
