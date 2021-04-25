Entertainment
As Hollywood productions pick up, film tax credit bills could take filmmakers to MN
Now that Hollywood productions are resuming, two bills before the House and the Senate could bring filmmakers to Minnesota.
The invoices are called HF-1975 and SF-1986. They encourage filmmakers to come to Minnesota by offering them a transferable tax credit of up to 25% on in-state purchases for production.
Riki McManus, production manager for the Upper Midwest Film Office, believes that a production incentive program like this is priceless for an economy recovering from the pandemic.
“It creates jobs and leaves money behind,” McManus said.
McManus highlighted the places it has operated, including St. Louis County, where a similar incentive program was enacted earlier this year and is already showing results.
“We have a number of productions coming to St. Louis County to shoot because of our motivation here,” McManus said. “We have two films that will start shooting in May. We have a few more coming in November. We have one still looking at summer.
Beyond St. Louis County, McManus said about 30 states across the United States have set up incentive programs like this one.
“It’s a billion dollar industry,” McManus said. “Billion. And we could do that too with that incentive.”
Lawmakers could vote on the bills this summer.
“The end of the session is May 17th and at this point we don’t know how long it will last or if it will exceed the May 17th deadline, as it has been in recent times,” said McManus. .
After a difficult year for the film industry, McManus is optimistic about the possibility of featuring Minnesota in TV shows and movies.
“A lot of the projects that have inquired about the shoot here want snow,” McManus said. “Lots of Christmas stories, lots of Hallmarky stories.”
McManus is also eager to see the productions reboot as a whole – shedding some light at the end of the tunnel for the world of lights, camera and action.
“It’s very exciting,” said McManus.
picture credit
