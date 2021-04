Elton John films in 5million luxury home ahead of legendary Oscar party

April 26, 2021 – 11:40 p.m. CEST



Rachel avery Elton John at home: Elton and her husband David Furnish gave fans a glimpse of their magnificent mansion as the hitmaker prepared to host his virtual Oscar party.

Elton john made his legendary Oscars virtual party this year, with the public being able to join in the celebrations for just £ 14.99 per ticket. To promote the charity event, the hitmaker filmed a video alongside her husband David Furnish from their breathtaking £ 5million mansion in Los Angeles. WATCH: Elton John’s £ 5million mansion with husband David is another world Elton and David were seen wearing dressing gowns while grabbing household items to ask their followers, “Tired of the lockdown?” before transforming into glitzy party outfits alongside a cardboard cutout Dua Lipa, the lead singer of the show. They encouraged fans to swipe to book tickets to join in the fun and contribute to the Elton’s AIDS charity. The Candle in the Wind singer also took the opportunity to reveal that he will be joining the New Rules singer Dua on stage! Loading the player … WATCH: See Elton John’s epic mansion before Oscar party Behind the pair, fans could admire Elton’s lavish home with double-height ceilings, decadent candelabras and a vast expanse of stone flooring. You could also see a solid wood balcony, as well as a very large gold framed painting hanging on the wall. Elton and David have the most amazing house in Los Angeles The impeccable furnishings continue elsewhere in their vast home. The ground floor is entirely open-plan, including a large dining room marked by large white plinths. They have Baroque-style dining chairs that are really eye-catching, and there are vases lined up on a ledge above the space. According to Elton, it was important to make the house child-friendly, which is why the vases are kept away. FIND OUT: What Is Elton John’s Net Worth? Here’s all you need to know MORE: Elton John Shares Rare Anecdote Revealing The Queen’s Surprising Humor The family also has a swimming pool with incredible views Outside, the family has a huge swimming pool with the most incredible views of the landscape. The singer uploaded a photo of the outdoor feature at sunset – and we have to admit, it looks pretty idyllic! The couple live in this beautiful Los Angeles pad with their sons Zachary and Elijah. The family spent a lot of time crouching there during the coronavirus pandemic, but they also have homes in Beverly Hills, Atlanta, London, Windsor, and Nice. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







