What’s Coming and Coming to Hulu in May 2021 | Entertainment





Hulu expands its library as the streamer makes way for new titles in May. The platform will host new original series and movies galore, catering to a variety of tastes. Don’t miss the third and final season of Aidy bryants Acute, which will debut in its entirety on May 7, and capture MODOK Wonders, an animated series featuring the voice of Ben schwartz, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Melissa Fumeroand Beck Bennet among others. Don’t miss network favorites like The single person and The bachelorette as well as. Below, see the full roundup of what’s coming and going on Hulu in May. Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in May: May 1 Are you the chosen one?: Complete seasons 4 and 6 (MTV) Bad Girls Club: Complete seasons 7, 9, 10 and 15 (oxygen) Blind date: Season 1, Episodes 1 45 (Bravo) Meeting #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 (E!) I am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!) Married to medicine: Complete seasons 1 6 (Bravo) Sunset Shahs: Complete seasons 1-6 (Bravo) Texicanas: Complete season 1 (Bravo) (500 summer days (2009) Team A (2010) Adaline’s age (2015) Almost known (2000) An elephant journey (2018) Any Sunday (1999) The murderer (2015) Betrayed (1988) Blast from the past (1999) Blue fries (1994) Leap (1996) Burning (2018) Crazypeople (2010) Cyrus (2009) Dance with the wolves (1990) Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018) Dinosaur 13 (2014) Fascination (2005) Good night mom (2015) Grace of Monaco (2015) Grudge match (2013) Gundala (2019) Hannibal Rising (2007) Harold and Kumar escape Guantanamo Bay (2008) Harold and Kumar go to the white castle (2004) The Haunting in Connecticut (2009) Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013) How Stella found her groove (1998) I’m a legend (2007) I love you Philippe Morris (2009) The Indian in the closet (1995) The iron giant (1999) Knowledge (2009) Lost in Hong Kong (2015) Lucky number Slevin (2006) Machete (2010) Man from nowhere (2010) Midnight heat (1996) Once upon a Time in the West (1969) A beautiful day (1996) The foreigner (1980) Predator (1987) Predator 2 (1990) Race for your life, Charlie Brown (1977) Tank dogs (1992) Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) Resident, bad, extinction (2007) Sahara (1984) Bursts (1991) The spy next door (2010) Step Up 2 The Streets (2008) Step up 3d (2010) Train to Busan (2016) True lies (1994) Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) Advantageous position (2008) Virgin suicides (2000) Lamentations (2016) Wall Street: money never sleeps (2009) We were soldiers (2002) What does love have to do with it (1993) Zack and Miri do a porn (2008) May 2nd Flight (2012) The Iron Woman (2011) May 3 The Legend of Baron Toa (2020) May 4 Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, episodes 1 to 12 (Disney Junior) Love Sarah (2021) May 5 Shadow in the cloud (2021) Sky Fall (2012) warrior (2011) May 6 The Unicorn (2018) May 7 Acute: Complete the Season 3 premiere (Hulu Original) Little fish (2021) May 9 Robot and Frank (2012) May 10 Wander in the darkness (2020) May 13 Saint maud (2020) A kind of paradise (2020) May 14 MLK / FBI (2021) May 15 A perfect ending (2012) Cowboys (2020) Good kisser (2019) Mosquita and Mari (2012) Reach for the moon (2013) The mountain between us (2017) True love (2013) May 18 Supernova (2020) May 19 Red Dawn (2012) MODOK Wonders.: Series 1 (Hulu Original) May 22 Neat: The Bourbon Story (2018) May 25 Baewatch: Parental control: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle) Escape the city: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle) A farmer wants a wife: Complete seasons 7 10 (Fremantle) May 26 Mr. Enter: Season 3 premiere (FX on Hulu) May 27 Madagascar: a little wild: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original) The daring type: Season 5 premiere (free form) The single person: Complete seasons 20 and 23 (ABC) The bachelorette: Complete season 12 (ABC) May 28 PLAN B (2021) (Hulu Original) The vigil (2021) May 31st King of donuts (2020) The one I love (2014) The world to come (2020) Here’s what is leaving Hulu in May: May 9 Missing girl (2014) Maze Runner: The Cure of Death (2018) Victor frankenstein (2015) May 14 dead Pool (2016) Deadpool 2 (2018) Love, Simon (2018) May 17 I don’t know how she does it (2011) May 28 The mighty ducks (1992) D2: The mighty ducks (1994) D3: The mighty ducks (1996) Intrigo: the death of an author (2018) May 30 Tank dogs (1992) May 31st 28 weeks later (2007) Almost known (2000) Any Sunday (1999) Betrayed (1988) Big daddy (1999) Bug (1975) Cinderella (1960) Dance with the wolves (1990) Dolphin tale (2011) Dolphin Tale 2 (2014) Downhill race (1969) Fascination (2005) Four weddings and a funeral (1994) Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962) Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) Judge Dredd (1995) Just Married (2003) The life of crime (2014) Malcolm X (1992) Midnight heat (1996) A beautiful day (1996) Patriot games (1992) Phase IV (1974) About Henry (1991) Sahara (1984) Bursts (1991) So I married an ax murderer (1993) Kind of wonderful (1987) Soul surfer (2011) Starsky and Hutch (2004) The 13th warrior (1999) The bellhop (1960) The color purple (1985) Lowering (2006) The family stone (2005) the Forbidden Kingdom (2008) The ghost writer (2010) Gift (2000) The great debaters (2007) The last face (2017) Lincoln Lawyer (2011) The Out-Of-Towners (1999) The Patsy (1964) The program (1993) The secret life of bees (2008) Katie Elder’s sons (1965) The mind (2008) The tenant (1976) The terminal (2004) Traitor (2008) True confessions (nineteen eighty one) Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) Vanilla sky (2001) Waiting to expire (1995) You’ve got mail (1998) Young Frankenstein (1974)

