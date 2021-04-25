Rakul Preet Singh To Play Condom Tester In Next RSVP: Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Ronnie Screwvala clearly sets a new benchmark in filmmaking. After revamping UTV, his RSVP movies provide for beautiful idea-oriented movies. From what we’ve now heard, Ronnie will soon be reuniting with actor Rakul Preet Singh for a girl-centric film.
A supply says, “Rakul has already nodded verbally to the project. It’s a social comedy, very close to the projects Ayushmann (Khurrana) usually takes on for himself. This is an untitled project where Rakul will try out the role of a condom tester. Yes, you heard right, she will be playing the role of a sexual executive.
For those who do not know what this means, we will clarify it for you. The big condom producers hire people over 18 and put them on the payroll to do a job. What is the job? They should take a look and test the strength of condoms throughout their intimacy act. This is done for each new product before launch and their suggestions are of the utmost importance.
The offer provides: “It’s an offbeat drama that also aims to destigmatize the use of condoms. Indians are still shy about buying condoms or even uttering the word. The film will be a bold but humorous version of the same, much likeDream girl. “
Rakul has a number of films lined up and his upcoming film Sardar Ka Grandson also happens to be its digital debut. “Rakul was thrilled when she was approached for the movie. She heard the narration and agreed to do it. Now the terms are being worked out before she signs on the dotted line. She will be starting the movie in the coming months once things normalize and knowing RSVP, they plan to finish this little movie in record time.
READ ALSO:Rakul Preet Singh drives a truck on Netflix Sardar Ka Grandson sets
BOLLYWOOD NEWS
Catch us for the contemporary Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Ticket collection, New films released , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay up to date with the latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.
Source link
Related
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit