Rakul Preet Singh To Play Condom Tester In Next RSVP: Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Ronnie Screwvala clearly sets a new benchmark in filmmaking. After revamping UTV, his RSVP movies provide for beautiful idea-oriented movies. From what we’ve now heard, Ronnie will soon be reuniting with actor Rakul Preet Singh for a girl-centric film.

A supply says, “Rakul has already nodded verbally to the project. It’s a social comedy, very close to the projects Ayushmann (Khurrana) usually takes on for himself. This is an untitled project where Rakul will try out the role of a condom tester. Yes, you heard right, she will be playing the role of a sexual executive.

For those who do not know what this means, we will clarify it for you. The big condom producers hire people over 18 and put them on the payroll to do a job. What is the job? They should take a look and test the strength of condoms throughout their intimacy act. This is done for each new product before launch and their suggestions are of the utmost importance.

The offer provides: “It’s an offbeat drama that also aims to destigmatize the use of condoms. Indians are still shy about buying condoms or even uttering the word. The film will be a bold but humorous version of the same, much likeDream girl. “

Rakul has a number of films lined up and his upcoming film Sardar Ka Grandson also happens to be its digital debut. “Rakul was thrilled when she was approached for the movie. She heard the narration and agreed to do it. Now the terms are being worked out before she signs on the dotted line. She will be starting the movie in the coming months once things normalize and knowing RSVP, they plan to finish this little movie in record time.

