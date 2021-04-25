Entertainment
Who is Don Cheadle’s wife? Actor Bridgid Coulter is a Hollywood powerhouse
Like Marvel and Rwanda Hotel Star Don Cheadle is preparing to perform at the 2021 Oscars, his wife, Bridgid Coulter, will likely be by his side to support him. (The couple have spent many fashionable red carpet moments together.) According to Bossip, Cheadle and Coulter. married in 2016 but together since 1992 and share two children. Although we do not know the story of how the couple met, their respective Instagram feeds are filled with adorable posts that are loved by each other. Coulter, another actor, even appeared in several projects with Cheadle such as Rosewood and, more recently, Black monday but Hollywood is only part of his long artistic career.
Coulter is the founder of Blackbird House, described as a physical and digital life-work gathering space that supports and advances women of color and their allies, so they can lead positive social change and economic impact. the innovative space, located in Culver City, was designed to be a creative and inclusive hub for people from a wide range of industry backgrounds. This includes entertainment according to The Hollywood Reporter, Production Company Cheadles Radicle Act is hosted here as well as therapists, makeup artists and more.
It was really about this land, sophisticated, but still feminine [aesthetic where] a man can work at it and not feel girly, but a woman can work at it and feel powerful and embraced, Coulter told the magazine. I wanted it to be hot [and symbolize] this concept of home, this place where you can come and feel working, or you can do meditation, and you can get community and kombucha.
In addition to creating Blackbird House, Coulter also works as an interior designer and has developed a dynamic portfolio of work, including stunning Southern California homes at the Upward Bound Homeless Shelter. Coulters’ creative vision reflects the thoughtful approach she takes to activism and causes such as racial justice, the advancement of women of color in business and the 2020 election. (She was a strong supporter of Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, and Harris even spoke at Blackbird House in 2019.)
During the pandemic, Coulter shared his hobbies online herbal cooking goodness at home, shopping in black owned businesses, burn through his playlist. As school and work took place at Zoom, she also brought Blackbird online and regularly offers virtual talks of herself and other influential women. Topics range from mood boards to literature, cooking, breathing, tea and more.
Coulters’ experience speaks for itself, but you might also know her from the 2021 awards season. She may have been next to Cheadle for that hilarious Golden Globes moment very online earlier this year, when the actor motioned for Jason Sudeikis to conclude his Best Actor acceptance speech.
Cheadle may not be an Oscar nominee, but she’s hoping for more playful moments from the fun-loving couple in the near future.
