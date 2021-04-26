Ariana DeBose’s Oscar Prep: Getting Ready for the Oscars

Stylists Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston dressed the ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Hamilton’ actresses for her first Oscar red carpet.



Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston had about six days to put together the two looks Ariana DeBose wears to this year’s Oscars, a scenario which was further complicated by the fact that they were both in London when they received. the call.

“It was fast and furious,” says Smith. Hollywood journalist. We hopped on a call with Ariana on Wednesday last week and got confirmation the following Friday; Last Thursday, I was on the plane and I was wearing looks, and we did a fitting as soon as I landed. But we said to him: Wherever you need us, be there.

Indeed, the stylists, who had each worked individually but teamed up in July 2020 to become the Zadrian + Sarah duo, knew they could make it work. It was a shortage of time, but everyone really did what was needed for us and did it, Edmiston says.

During a Zoom call on Saturday afternoon, with Smith in downtown Los Angeles and Edmiston in Notting Hill, London, they talked about partnering to create an unforgettable night for DeBose, who is both co-host of the Oscars pre-show on ABC and during the ceremony will feature the clip for West Side Story, is scheduled for release on December 10, 2021. In the film directed by Steven Spielberg, DeBose plays Anita, the role that earned Rita Moreno her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in the 1961 adaptation of the 1957 musical.

During the pre-show, DeBose will wear an asymmetrical dress in neon green by Elie Saab. It’s that perfect chiffon column that’s exquisite when you’re still, but when you move it’s magic, Edmiston says. Thats Elias incredible talent in the layup.

For the Oscars red carpet, stylists and DeBose went for a wow moment choosing an orange Versace asymmetric dress with cutouts. I’m from Savannah, Georgia, so I call it Florida Tropicana orange, with a high slit so we can see a bit of leg, and there’s a bit of train, Smith explains. In the fitting we talked about the idea that it’s her coming, she’s in a room with the whoos who in the industry, and when she walks on that stage we want people to say, yeah, we know you are talented, you look amazing, welcome.

It’s an I arrived with no excuse, it’s the right way to play out this moment, Edmiston adds. Zadrian knows how to push the red carpet to the absolute line, his punchy, his strong, his no excuse, but he keeps him in the right line and well placed and considered, this is one of his superpowers.

Harry Winston provided the diamonds for both looks. They sent us some great things and were really supportive and very excited with us about Ariana, says Edmiston. You usually see Harry Winston dressing some really famous faces, but they said yes right away, and that is a testament to their ability to see her as someone who is about to break out in a major way.

Both dresses are paired with gold wedge heels by Stuart Weitzman.

Smith and Edmiston agree that most designers on the whole have been more receptive to dressing both up and coming and actresses of color, an idea that has frustrated stylists and stars in recent years. At first I wondered, could we have Versace? Only because she’s a new face, but they responded right away and said, Let’s do this job, Smith said. They couldn’t do the custom because we only gave them five days, but we knew they would have achieved something extraordinary.

Adds Edmiston: And come in September, when the West Side Story the press tour starts, everyone will want to dress Ariana. Well, sure remember who made it so easy for us tonight.