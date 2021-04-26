COVID-19 positivity rate remains low as capacity restrictions at New York sites set to loosen

The number of new COVID-19 cases in New York state remained low on Saturday as cinemas, museums, zoos and other entertainment venues prepared to welcome more visitors from Monday.

Theaters can increase their capacity from 25% to 33%. Indoor and outdoor arts and entertainment considered low risk, which also include historical and cultural sites and aquariums, can increase capacity by 25% to 50%.

The easing of restrictions set to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic was “very good news” for John Coraor, acting director of the Heckscher Museum of Art in Huntington, which reopened in August. He said the museum was preparing for a major exhibition, The Heckscher Museum Celebrates 100, which had been delayed.

Mark Malinowski, vice president of global marketing at Showcase Cinemas, told Newsday last week that there had been a “steady increase in attendance” to its theaters in recent weeks.

Also on Sunday, Sen. Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) said the small business administrations’ $ 28.6 billion federal restaurant assistance program would begin accepting grant applications in early May and would start distributing funds later in the month.

“Our goal here today is to tell New York City restaurants to prepare,” the Senate Majority Leader said at a press conference outside Crave Fishbar, a downtown seafood restaurant on Sunday. Manhattan. “Help is on the way.”

The continued reopening of businesses and entertainment venues is good news for New Yorkers tired by the pandemic, with a steady decline in COVID-19 cases and an increase in the number of people vaccinated against the disease.

Of the 217,972 test results reported to the state on Saturday, 4,087 were positive for a daily positivity rate of 1.88%, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said on Sunday.

Still, the state reported 50 more deaths from COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, for a total of 41,808 since the start of the pandemic.

“New Yorkers are staying safe, getting vaccinated and following public health guidelines, and we’re seeing a decrease in numbers because of their efforts,” Cuomo said in a statement. “We’re getting closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s important not to lose any of our hard-earned progress.”

He noted that hand washing, wearing masks and social distancing are still necessary.

On Sunday, the state reported that 44.1% of New Yorkers had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 31.1% had completed their vaccine series. More than 8.7 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in New York City, and more than 6.2 million have completed their vaccine series.

But health officials are concerned that the number of people seeking vaccines is starting to decline, leaving them with the task of convincing reluctant New Yorkers that the vaccine is safe and effective.

Federal officials lifted a hiatus on the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine on Friday after fears it was linked to unusual blood clots in a small number of women after they were inoculated. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which each require two doses, were not paused during this time.

Cuomo and state health commissioner Dr Howard Zucker urged New Yorkers to get vaccinated as soon as possible, using whichever of the three is immediately available.

The Restaurant Relief Program, funded by US federal bailout law, provides up to $ 5 million per restaurant or $ 10 million for a group of restaurants.

The money can be used by restaurateurs for all expenses related to the business, Schumer said, including payroll, mortgage, rent, equipment, supplies and food. Large restaurant chains are excluded from the program.

“Hopefully this lifeline will keep New York City restaurants going,” Schumer said, noting that the restaurants serve as community centers and employ hundreds of thousands of people. He said about a third of New York’s restaurants would close without the program.

Application instructions will be posted on the SBA’s website soon, he said.

Crave Fishbar owner Brian Owens, whose staff has grown from 150 to 30 during the pandemic, said the funds “will help us get through this year and next year.”

With Robert Brodsky

