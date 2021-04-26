Oscars 2021: “ Trial of the Chicago 7 ” wins 6 Oscars, including Sacha Baron Cohen for his game

ANGELS —What was supposed to be a peaceful protest turned into a violent clash with the police. What followed was one of the most notorious trials in history. “The Chicago 7 Trial” is based on the true story of a savage Chicago lawsuit surrounding a 1968 Democratic National Convention uprising.

Oscar nominations: Nominated in six categories: Best Film, Best Supporting Actor (Sacha Baron Cohen); Writing (original screenplay); Cinematography; Best Original Song (“Hear My Voice” – Music by Daniel Pemberton; lyrics by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite); Film editing

Instead of rallying on stage at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium for their Best Ensemble win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the cast of “The Trial of the Chicago 7” brought in Zoom. Connecting from around the world were Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Frank Langella, Mark Rylance, John Carroll Lynch, Ben Shankman and other members of Aaron Sorkin’s historical drama.

The victory for Netflix’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” marked the first time a movie from any streaming service has won the Guild’s Overall Award. Written and directed by Sorkin, the film was slated for a theatrical release by Paramount Pictures before the pandemic struck, leading to its sale to Netflix. The streamer is still after his first Oscar win.

Langella, who plays the judge who presided over the 1969 prosecution of activists arrested at the 1968 Democratic National Convention, drew parallels between the unrest then and today by accepting the award on behalf of the distribution.

“’God gives us leaders,” Reverend Martin Luther King said before being shot in cold blood on that same date in 1968 – a deep injustice, ”Langella said, citing the events that led to the dramatized ones. in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” “The Reverend King was right. We need leaders to guide us towards less hate.”

In an interview following the pre-taping of the award for “The Trial of Chicago 7,” Langella called the virtual experience much more civilized. “I’m in my bedroom slippers,” he said from New York’s Hudson Valley. “I don’t have any pants,” added co-star Michael Keaton.

Redmayne, who plays Tom Hayden in the film, credited Sorkin and casting director Francine Maisler for assembling such a disparate cast of actors – including Cohen, Rylance, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jeremy Strong – into one ensemble.

“It was like a clash of different kinds of music, whether it was jazz, rock or classical – but it all came together under Aaron. He was almost the conductor,” Redmayne said. “It was a day and a joyful day to see these great, different and varied actors fight.”

Fifty-three years after the convention, he will go to the Oscars with his nominated supporting actor, Cohen.

Cohen stars as political and social activist Abbie Hoffman, who was one of seven political activists arrested for their anti-war activities during the 1968 Democratic Convention. Cohen believes the film found an audience because he was on a streaming service during this pandemic at home.

“The beauty of some of these streamers is that millions of people around the world have seen this movie, and now they know this powerful story and have seen a lot of the art,” Cohen said. “So that’s the positive side of what isn’t theatrical.”

Langella thanks Sorkin for making this film about something important and powerful.

“Aaron rose above that and pushed us all to do it, too, to think this movie was the greatest good. What can we do to keep working for it?” Langella said.

“When I saw this casting, I was like, ‘Oh man, it’s gonna be – even though I don’t have much interaction with anyone, I like it. I want to be part of that kind of band. “said Michael Keaton, who plays Ramsey Clark. “Frankly, it’s a shame for me. These guys did all the heavy lifting. I showed up for a few days. I’m not getting much credit, but I’m going to take it.”

“When you take a job in a movie called ‘The Chicago Trial 7’, there’s an assumption that it’s going to be the big picture,” Lynch said. “This is a self-selected group of people who want to work so intimately with others and who are willing to risk their own process in such neighborhoods. It is a tribute to the cast and script of Aaron but also to the actors who have say yes. ‘”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.