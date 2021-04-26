Almost fully restored historic Hollywood theater in Gowanda will bring theatergoers back in 1926

GOWANDA, NY (WIVB) About an hour south of metro Buffalo, a dedicated team of people brings a historic theater to life.

The Gowandas Historic Hollywood Theater, which was built in 1926, hasn’t seen a lot of action in recent decades.

It will have a big reopening this summer. The restoration project has been under development for almost 24 years.

We’ve had incredible success getting grants and getting support, and little by little we’re back in 1926, said Deborah Harris, Grant and Project Administrator.

The original theater was an opera house that burned down. Harris said the businessman named Richard Willhelm rebuilt a theater a few years later, and that’s what was brought back to its former glory.

That’s kind of the reason you see all of the beautiful ornate details, which is a bit odd for a local theater, because it was really special to them and the community, she said.

The theater was open until the early 90s and then fell into disrepair. Towards the end of this decade, efforts to address it began.

I think it’s an important infrastructure. It’s on both state and historical records, and it provides a real focal point, it’s our community, said Mark C. Burr.

Burr is the president of the theater. He and the many teams involved have gone out of their way to reinvent the Hollywood Theater in the same way it was in the Roaring Twenties.

The original light panel remains on stage. Five telephones, once used to communicate throughout the theater, will be restored. And a 1920s Wurlitzer organ that they acquired is comparable to the original, and it will be fitted out for the orchestra pit.

Inside the walls, modern technology will allow theatrical lighting and improve the production quality of future acts.

Essentially, it’s a 1926 building with very 2020 mechanical and theatrical systems that are going to be installed as part of the building’s infrastructure, Burr said.

Harris believes this theater can spark revitalization in Gowanda.

The arts are what brings rural America back to life right now. All these little communities where the industry is gone, you see them coming back to life through the arts, and I really see that happening here, she said.

Reviewing what was here in 1926 and how important this theater was to this social fabric… it’s very gratifying, Burr said.

Burr and Harris hope to put on all kinds of shows: rock bands, musicals, choirs, movies and more. The outdoor marquee will also be restored to shine on West Main Street. The grand reopening will take place in July.

The people here have a heart for this theater, and they didn’t want it to go. And that makes a difference. It makes a big difference, Harris said.