John Cena’s peacemaker celebrates bloody birthday





Leaked set photos show Peacemaker’s bloody John Cena celebration of his 44th birthday while filming the upcoming DC Extended Universe series.

As filming continues for HBO MaxPeacemaker, just like the right time on set. Behind-the-scenes photos from James Gunn’s upcoming series show lead star John Cena surprised on set with a birthday balloon from Twitter user @IamStarrider. RELATED: John Cena Asks For A Peacemaker Costume With A ‘Shit Drop’ Feature The shared photo set shows Cena greeting his nearby fansPeacemakerVancouver’s outfit as she was dressed in her fake blood drenched Peacemaker costume. Former WWE Champion turned action star Cena celebrated his 44th birthday on April 23. RELATED: The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Responds to Peacemaker’s Hallmark Christmas Ornament Production on the eight-part HBO Max series began on January 15. Recently, and as part of a playful message to Cena on his birthday, Gunn confirmed on Twitter that the series is about to begin filming its finale. Peacemakeris slated for release in January 2022. Happy birthday to my friend and creative partner on the #Peacemaker trip, @JohnCena. In episode 8, which we’re going to start filming, you have a scene where you’re going to eat. The props just asked me what food and, for your birthday, I told them empanadas. Happy birthday my friend. pic.twitter.com/ymK0zQAMA7 – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 23, 2021 Even if PeacemakerThe plot of ‘s is being kept a secret, Gunn has previously said the show “digs[s] in current global issues through the lens of this superhero / supervillain / and the world’s biggest douchebag. The series will also build on the world and the established character of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker who will debut in Gunn’s next film. The suicide squad. RELATED: Peacemaker: James Gunn Shares Gape BTS Photo The Christopher Smith / Peacemaker comic book character was originally created by writer Joe Gill and artist Pat Boyette, appearing in Charlton Comics’Fightin 5# 40. In his first incarnation, Peacemaker was a democratic peace maker who used non-lethal weapons and sought peace. However, when DC Comics acquired the Charlton Comics in the ’80s, DC’s Peacemaker turned into a vigilante who demanded peace at all costs, despite the number of casualties required to make it happen. Known as an unstable antihero who believes his helmet contains the voices of his late father and all those he has killed, he is seen as the epitome of the Chaos Factor. RELATED: John Cena Says Peacemaker’s Sad Empanada Photo Was His Most Dangerous Stunt When asked previously what fans can expect from Peacemaker’s live-action debut in the upcoming filmThe suicide squad, Cena said, “I’d say douche-y, bro-y, Captain America.” Written and produced by James Gunn, Peacemaker stars John Cena, Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Chris Conrad, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lochlyn Munro, Annie Chang and Christopher Heyerdahl. The eight-episode series will arrive on HBO Max in January 2022. KEEP READING: Peacemaker: John Cena Is On The Run In New Set Photos Source: Twitter 1, 2 Falcon and Winter Soldier: ‘She’s a Skrull’ is the MCU’s new ‘He is Mephisto’

