Americans update their closets as the pandemic emerges | Life and entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) After a year of wearing sweatpants, pajamas and fuzzy slippers, Americans are starting to dress and go out.

Levi Strauss sees a resurgence of denim as demand for dresses at Macy’s, Anthropologie and Nordstrom increases as proms and weddings pick up. And teen retailer American Eagle Outfitters said sales were increasing due to pent-up demand for its clothes.

In the three months ended in February, market research firm NPD Group said jeans and casual pants have started to cut their previous declines by more than half, indicating that consumers are preparing to spend more time. away from home. And more than half of U.S. consumers plan to purchase clothes in the coming months, pushing them back into the first category of anticipated spending, followed by shoes and beauty products, according to the NPD consumer survey. .

My plan is to dress up and enjoy the things in my wardrobe, said Beth Embrescia, 51, an executive fundraiser who over the past year has paired dress tops with sweatpants. and Birkenstocks for work. Zoom is calling, but recently bought collared shirts and wedge heel loafers. during a recent vacation in Florida. I won’t go out to dinner with joggers.

Such signs of renewed interest provide a much needed boost to clothing sales, which have been down for a year. They also serve as encouraging indications of a strong economic recovery, with Americans more willing to travel and dine out as President Joe Bidens’ vaccination plan advances ahead of schedule.

According to NPD, major transactions at full-service restaurants more than doubled in March from a year ago, but down 25% from two years ago. Hotels are also making a comeback, demand in the week ended April 11 more than quadrupled from a year ago and increased 10.9% from the same week in 2019, according to Koddi, an advertising technology company.

During the first 20 days of April, the Transportation Security Administration examined an average of 1.4 million people per day, a significant increase from a year ago when the number was just under 99,000 per day. But travel is still on hiatus from 2019, which averaged more than 2.3 million people per day over a comparable period.

Data on clothing sales is preliminary, and retailers and designers are still trying to figure out how a year of being housebound will change the way people think about dressing. Casual clothing was already strong before COVID-19, and many experts believe the pandemic has only accelerated the trend.

A year ago, Los Angeles-based fashion designer Kevan Hall quickly switched from his signature dresses and cocktail dresses to kaftans, tunics and slip-on pants. Now Hall is adding more dressier looks, but is eliminating full skirts and cutting back on beading in favor of simple dresses and dresses in knit and tulle.

I’m not sure if women will ever want to go back to being so structured, said Hall, who has received calls from customers and stores in recent weeks asking for dressy looks. I think people are going to lean even more into comfort even when dressing for parties or galas.

Retail executives are also studying how workwear will change. As some companies begin to reopen their offices, many are extending working from home indefinitely or switching to a hybrid model, eliminating the need to wear office clothes five days a week.

At the start of the pandemic, sales of clothing and accessories collapsed when non-essential stores were forced to temporarily close. But now, business is starting to rebound above pre-pandemic levels. In March, spending at clothing and accessories stores rose 18.3% to $ 22.86 billion from the previous month, according to the most recent Commerce Department publication. monthly retail report. This was almost double compared to the same month in March 2020 and up 2.3% from March 2019.

Retailers, burned by the sudden change in formal appearance last year, are cautious about how much to add.

Janice Elliott, a buyer for designer clothing boutique Gus Mayer in Nashville, Tennessee, says she is optimistic about people returning to outlet clothes this spring and fall, but she avoids ordering items like structured girdles and to lean towards flowing cotton dresses.

Before the pandemic, more than 50% of Gus Mayer’s belongings were in formal clothing; during the height of COVID-19, which fell to less than 10%.

I think there will be pent-up demand, but I still think there will be a more relaxed way of dressing in the future, ”said Elliott.

Deirdre Quinn, CEO and co-founder of upscale clothing brand Lafayette 148 New York, says her team designs versatile items like blouses that can be worn from day to night.

She noted that activity was down 30% last year from a year earlier and this year had started weak. Quinn has yet to see any upturn in dresses and believes sales won’t rebound to pre-pandemic levels until 2023.

I don’t want to rush back to where we were, she said. I will control the rate at which I grow. It’s a reset time.

David Koenig, editor-in-chief of AP Business in Dallas, Texas, contributed to this report.

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio