“Judas and the Black Messiah” makes Oscar history with an all-black production crew; Daniel Kaluuya wins Best Supporting Actor award

LOS ANGELES – “Judas and the Black Messiah”, directed by Shaka King, features the life and death of Fred Hampton, the former president of the Illinois Black Panther Party, who was 21 when he was killed by Chicago Police in a raid on his West Side apartment in 1969.

The film follows Hampton (played by Daniel Kaluuya) and William O’Neal (played by LaKeith Stanfield), the man who infiltrated the political organization at the behest of the US government.

Oscar nominations:

Best Picture, Supporting Actor (Daniel Kaluuya), Supporting Actor (LaKeith Stanfield), Original Screenplay and Photography

Daniel Kaluuya wins Best Supporting Actor award

With five Oscar nominations, “Judas and the Black Messiah” has already won a number of awards this season, including the Best Supporting Actor trophies at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Critics’ Choice Awards and the British Academy Film Awards for star Daniel Kaluuya.

On Sunday, he also won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

This is Kaluuya’s second Oscar nomination, her first in 2018 for her performance in the racial horror “Get Out”.

To prepare for this role, Kaluuya said he studied Chicago political history to understand how the Black Panther Party fits into this space.

“For President Fred Hampton, what a man. How fortunate we are to have lived a lifetime where he existed,” Kaluuya said, clutching his trophy. “He was on this Earth for 21 years and he found a way to feed the children for breakfast, to educate the children, to get free medical care against all odds.”

Kaluuya verified the names of the other Hampton Black Panthers, Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale.

“They showed me how to love myself,” he said. “With this love, they overflowed into the black community and into other communities. They showed us the power of unity.”

“It is important to see the truth. To see these groups of people – the Black Panther Party, how to be on a mission to strengthen theirs, love theirs, liberate theirs … and their acts manipulated into terrorist acts Kaluuya said.

Kaluuya warned his fellow nominees, saying, “There’s so much work to do guys and it’s on everyone in this room. It’s not a one-man job.”

The 32-year-old actor was cheered on by his Ugandan mother, Damalie, and sister, who were socially left behind in seats away from the nominees at the tables.

“I would like to thank my mother,” Kaluuya said crying. “Thank you for pouring so much into me. You gave me everything. You gave me your factory settings so I could stand at my full height.

He was competing against co-star LaKeith Stanfield, alongside Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami …”) and Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal “).

“I share this honor with the gift that is LaKeith Stanfield,” said Kaluuya.

All-Black Production Team

“Judas and the Black Messiah” not only tells the story, but made a mark on the story itself: for the very first time, one of the films in the running for Best Picture has an all-black production crew.

Charles King, the founder and CEO of MACRO, is one of the three producers.

After being a power agent and partner in one of Hollywood’s biggest agencies, King decided to take a leap of faith in 2015 to pursue his vision of building MACRO, a global media brand driven by people of color for the purpose of telling stories that have power. to bring communities together.

King said he drew parallels between Fred Hampton’s story and current law enforcement and social justice issues.

“You think so much about what’s happened in the world. I was watching the trial summary of our brother George Floyd and his murderer – just thinking about how the police [Hampton] was trying to tackle back then and how it continues to this day, ”King said.

Charles said he believes resurfacing hidden stories from the past can help society find a way forward to “inspire and bring people together”.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.