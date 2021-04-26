Old Hollywood glamor reigns on the Oscars red carpet





Old Hollywood glamor is all about opulence: think tall skirts, full hair, and deep red lips. The Oscars red carpet saw a lot, with many celebrities basking in classic outfits. That’s not to say fashion was boring, rather it was a chance to go above and beyond and bring some drama to the red carpet. It was also an opportunity for the stars to play with the idea of ​​Hollywood glamor, to modernize it and make it their own. Amanda Seyfried (Chris Pizzello / AP) Amanda Seyfried is no stranger to red carpet elegance and was no different for the Oscars. The Mank star wore a cherry red Armani dress with a large skirt, matching lips and a flapper-inspired bun. Vanessa Kirby (Chris Pizzello / AP) Pieces Of A Woman actor Vanessa Kirby chose a stunning Gucci dress, reminiscent of Gwyneth Paltrows’ pale pink Ralph Lauren dress from the 1999 Oscars. Kirby gave him a look with slicked back hair and black berry lips. Halle Berry (Chris Pizzello / AP) Halle Berry modeled a new short haircut for the evening, but it was her purple dress we couldn’t look away from: with a timeless sweetheart neckline and lots of layers of tulle. Angela Bassett (Chris Pizzello / AP) Angela Bassett has shown that bigger is better on the red carpet, when it comes to sleeves, that is. The 62-year-old wore a bright red dress with a sweetheart neckline, voluminous sleeves and a train for good measure. Bassett let us ask the question: does she ever get old? Reese Witherspoon (Chris Pizzello / AP) Reese Witherspoon isn’t one to take risks on the red carpet – on the contrary, she tends to fall back on the simple but effective formula of bold colors and classic cuts. She chose a multicolored red Dior dress for this year’s ceremony, paired with straight poker hair and Bulgari jewelry. SHE (Chris Pizzello / AP) Her outfit might not have been considered old Hollywood glamor, the singer wore a purple hooded jumpsuit with a train and lots of sequins, her beauty look was with her hair in long, subtle waves beyond her waist. Zendaya (Chris Pizzello / AP) Another celebrity opting for long, wavy hair was Zendaya, who was presenting at this year’s ceremony. Her standout look was an elegant strapless yellow Valentino dress, with a ribbed cutout that seems to be particularly popular this year. The story continues As daring as the dress may be, perhaps most impressive is the massive Bulgari double necklace she accessorized with. Laura Dern (Chris Pizzello / AP) Laura Dern’s look was all about business upstairs and partying downstairs; her black turtleneck comes to life with a white feathered skirt.

