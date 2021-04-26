Daniel Kaluuya wins Oscar for Best Supporting Actor with “ Judas ”





Kaluuya has won the Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG Award, Critics’ Choice and Oscar for “Judas and the Black Messiah”.

Daniel Kaluuya won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “Judas and the Dark Messiah”. Choice Awards and the BAFTA Film Awards. Kaluuya is the only interim Oscar winner in 2021 to sweep awards season. Kaluuya won the Oscar over Lakeith Stanfield (also from “Judas and the Black Messiah”), Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Chicago Trial 7”), Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”) and Leslie Odom Jr. (” One night in Miami ”). Kaluuya’s victory for “Judas and the Black Messiah” marked one of six nominations the Shaka King-directed historical drama received at the 93rd Academy Awards. In addition to his two names for Best Supporting Actor, “Judas” also won nominations for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song and Best Cinematography. The film’s nomination for Best Picture went down in history for featuring an all-black production crew. Related Related To play fiery Black Panthers speaker Fred Hampton, Kaluuya told IndieWire earlier this Oscar season that he immersed himself in Chicago’s Hampton neighborhood, Mayhood, and contacted his family. He also read the hefty Black Panther Reading List, which was mandatory for all members. Soon Kaluuya realized, “I’m in a play and everyone’s in a movie, in terms of the demands on my voice and vocal cords, doing great speeches all day. Kaluuya also attended opera lessons and sang gospel songs to work on his voice. “I had the impression that the attitude of the speeches was that of James Brown,” he said. “I was doing the speeches to find the rhythm, what I felt for me. The speeches were a speaking version of song as opposed to a sung version of speech. It’s a tune, a song. “It was an out-of-body experience,” Kaluuya said of performing the monologues in front of a room filled with over 400 extras and a film crew. “I look back and can’t remember the takes. I don’t remember anything in this movie. It was truly transcendent. President Fred was speaking through me. At that time, he was giving power to the people. Why was it so important to channel President Fred’s passion? “I just feel like he cared,” the actor said. “He cared about waking up people who were crushed in their sleep. He read and had original ideas and thoughts about what he was reading. He neither accepted nor inherited ideas before his existence… You can do amazing things if you love and care, and he did. As IndieWire’s Anne Thompson reported in March, Kaluuya also sat down for a marathon reunion with Fred Hampton, Jr. and his mother, Deborah Johnson, as well as co-star Dominique Fishback, director Shaka King and producers Ryan Coogler and Charles King. The conversation between the participants lasted almost eight hours. “Deborah Johnson, she’s blunt and she listens and she’s seen it all,” Kaluuya said. “It was so amazing to involve her in the process. I always took her words of encouragement before I started filming, during and after she saw him. She was there, as she was there. Next up for Kaluuya is Netflix’s ‘The Upper World’ sci-fi tentpole, which is set to kick off a new series of films for the streaming giant. Kaluuya told IndieWire, “This is about quantum physics. I have never seen Black London portrayed in this way in terms of genre. The Oscar winner is also developing a screenplay he first started at the Sundance Screenwriting Lab before “Get Out”. Speaking of “Get Out,” Kaluuya reportedly reunited with director Jordan Peele for the latter’s upcoming directorial release. Keke Palmer and his Oscar-nominated colleague Steven Yeun are also part of the cast. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

