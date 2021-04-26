Footloose Festival celebrates the real events that inspired the Hollywood film





ELMORE CITY, Okla. (KXII) – People from all over laced up their dance shoes to be part of the Footloose Festival in Elmore City on Saturday. I saw this event on Facebook and I’m a huge Footloose fan and I love to dance and thought it would be fun to check out this event here, said Jacob Potvin, a dance geek and Footloose fan who traveled from Kansas. We get shaken up when we can! ’80s Elmore City High School student Lisa Rollings said. Rollings, also the festival coordinator, said this was not always the case. She said public dancing was banned and had been banned since the city was founded in 1898. We asked why we couldn’t have a ball? And they said it was illegal to dance, Rollings said. Rollings and a group of 85 juniors and seniors petitioned to have their very first dance at school. The students finally won their case with a little help from Rollings. My dad was just the mayor, so he took care of the ordinance and just disappeared from the books, Rollings said. She said the dance was heard across the country. Susie Williams was a senior at the dance and said their story even inspired the movie Footloose. It was great, we had a lot of reporters and TV cameras on us, a lot of interviews and we were in popular magazines. Williams said. Williams and her friend and dance partner Richard Christian were on the floor when Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven erupted to start the night. When the first song came up I wanted to dance and he was just sitting there doing nothing so I grabbed him and said I was going to dance, Williams said as he grabbed Christian. Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

