Oscars 2021: How to Watch ‘My Octopus Teacher’ Doc Winner





And the 2021 feature-length documentary Oscar goes to My Octopus Teacher, Netflix’s strangely moving take on the developing relationship between a man and a cephalopod. Accepting the award at Union Station, Co-Director Pippa Ehrlich said: Many South Africans are waking up in the middle of the night to attend this ceremony. And in many ways, it’s a personal little story set in a maritime forest at the tip of Africa. But on a more universal level, I hope it gave some insight into a different kind of relationship between human beings and the natural world. The popular film had established itself as the prohibitive favorite after many viewers and award-winning organizations found themselves enveloped in its embrace. His previous victories have included honors from the PGA, BAFTA, Critics Choice Documentary Awards and the International Documentary Assn. Rewards. Maybe he doesn’t have the gravity of the other nominees Column of Journalists’ Collectives Fighting Corruption and Government-sanctioned Health Care incompetence or the story of a woman trying to get released her husband to a 60-year prison sentence, but voters found it easy to immerse themselves in what Octopus offered: beautiful underwater cinematography and a unique view of life (and personality apparent) of the sea creature. The octopus reaches out to diver Craig Foster in My Octopus Teacher. (Netflix) The production elevates the familiar tropes of the nature-doc genre with its emotional tale of a rare connection established between man and the cephalopod in this case, Craig Foster, a South African filmmaker, and an octopus he meets during his free dives in the cold. kelp forest waters in Storm’s Cape, outside the Cape, wrote Steve Dollar in an article for The Times. In perhaps the documentaries’ signature scene, the filmmakers capture the octopus which, at that point, viewers now worry about being chased by a shark. Co-director James Reed told The Times: It’s absolutely mind-blowing how she foils the shark … you wouldn’t dare put it in your filming script. It is totally improbable. It is a testimony of a creature with its own individual response to things. She was attacked; she learned from it. Although the film generated a lot of buzz on social media after launching on Netflix in September 2020, it was not initially considered a top Oscar contender. Indeed, it hasn’t even been reviewed by many mainstream media, including the Times. It’s a great and totally overwhelming honor to be here and thank you very much to the academy, said co-director James Reed. He ended with an extra thank you for Craig [Foster]; while it was a huge team making this movie, in the end it kind of started and ended with him and his story. And he kind of showed us if a man can kind of form a friendship with an octopus, it kind of makes you wonder what’s possible. My octopus teacher is streaming on Netflix.







