Savannah actors discuss work in pandemic

Local actors in Savannah are using the pandemic as motivation through these difficult times. "Feeling discouraged as an actor is part of being an actor, it's the hardest job in the world," said Pepi Streiff, an actor from Savannah, who is not leaving the COVID outbreak slow it down. "I was not discouraged that the industry was going to die. I was worried that people were going to die," Streiff said. The pandemic has forced the film industry to change many things, including auditions. "There are a lot less people on a set now," said Patrick Roper, another local actor. He worked on Tyler Perry's "Sistas" TV show. "A lot of casting directors were using this time to see more actors than usual, so there were a lot more opportunities than usual," said Roper. Since fewer auditions have taken place in person, most auditions these days are done through Zoom meetings. "It saves travel, saves gas, saves time and I think these changes are going to last," Streiff said.

