Yuh-Jung Youn wins Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for ‘Minari’





04/25/2021



Jackie strause





The Korean star took home the award for Best Supporting Actress, capping her COVID-era awards season momentum.

Yuh-JungYoun made history at the 2021 Oscars. the Threatening The star won the award for Best Supporting Actress at the annual awards ceremony on Sunday night and in doing so, became the first Korean actor or actress to win an Oscar in the series’ 93-year history. . “Usually when I live in the other part of the world, I just watch TV and there’s the Oscar,” the 73-year-old actress said in her acceptance speech. “But me, being here, myself. I can’t believe I’m here. OK, let me pull myself together.” Thanking her Threatening “Family,” she called director Lee Isaac Chung “my captain,” and joked about her fellow nominees, “I’m luckier than you,” attributing “American hospitality” to her victory, to big laughs. She then held up her trophy which she dedicated to her first director and spoke about her two sons, who “made me work”, adding: “This is the result. Because mum works so hard.” When she first took the stage, Youn shared the correct pronunciation of her name (“Tonight you are all forgiven,” she noted) and thanked presenter Brad Pitt, whose Plan B produced the film. A24.Threatening. “Mr. Pitt, finally. Nice to meet you. Where were you while we were filming in person?” He escorted her backstage after her speech, where she told reporters about the actor’s introduction. “I could tell he practiced a lot. He didn’t mispronounce my name. By the time I arrived I lost what I was supposed to say. She also said the following when asked to tell various stories: “It’s very nice to understand each other. We must embrace each other. People [shouldnt be] categorized is not a good way to divide like that. If we put the color together, it makes it look prettier. Even a rainbow has seven colors. “ A first-time Oscar nominee, Youn topped this year’s COVID era awards season, also making history by winning trophies at the recent SAG Awards and BAFTA Awards. Hollywood journalist noted his “unstoppable momentum” in his Oscar predictions. Threatening, a drama about a Korean immigrant family in America, was nominated in six categories before Sunday night. Youn, a Korean screen legend, plays a central role in the film as the unconventional grandmother, Soonja, who visits her family in Arkansas from Korea. “I went through a lot of difficulties in my life so I felt like it was nothing,” said the South Korean THR of her career as an actress and Threateningattention rewards. “I’m just playing with someone else. I’ve become a very daring woman myself.” Going into the night, Youn noted the revolutionary potential of his appointment, which was also historic. “In Korea, I’m the first Oscar nominee, so it’s a very historic moment for us, so we’re very excited,” she told E! ‘S Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet. “It’s very strange to me, actually.” She beat Maria Bakalova (Next movie Borat),Olivia Colman (The father) Amanda Seyfried (Mank) and nine times nominatedGlenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy). This year’s telecast was broadcast without a host and adapted for the pandemic era awards season as promisedproducers Steven Soderbergh, Jesse Collins and Stacey Sher. Regina King kicked off the live-action movie event with an opening title streak that named the presenters as the night’s main cast. The 93rd Oscars aired live Sunday, April 25 on ABC from Union Station and the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.







