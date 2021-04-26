‘Tenet’ becomes third VFX Oscar winner for Christopher Nolan’s work





The director’s go-to visual effects house, DNEG, also led the effects work on Oscar winners “Interstellar” and “Inception.”

The visual effects wizards of Christopher Nolan’s thriller Principle, led by the director’s house VFX team, DNEG, received the VFX Oscar on Sunday. This is the third VFX Oscar to be awarded to a film directed by Nolan. It’s also the third Oscar for DNEG VFX supervisor Andrew Lockley, who has already won Oscars for Nolan’s. Interstellar and Start; and the second Oscar for Special Effects Supervisor Scott Fisher, who had previously won for Interstellar. It was the first Oscar for DNEG’s VFX production supervisor Andrew Jackson, who had a previous nomination, for Mad Max: Fury Road,and had also overseen the effects on Nolan Dunkirk.It was the first Oscar nomination and the first victory for digital effects supervisor David Lee. In addition to serving as the main VFX house on Tenet, interstellar and Start, DNEG (a London-based VFX company that also maintains bases in Canada, India and the United States) was the primary installation on the Oscar winner VFX First man and contributed to the work on Oscar-winning visual effects on Blade Runner 2049 and Ex Machina. As Nolan believes in doing as much as possible behind closed doors, Warner Bros. ‘Principlerelied heavily on practical in-camera effects and techniques, which were combined with digital work. “This award is for all of the talented people who have contributed to the effects of this film and which includes people not only from VFX and SFX but also from the stunts and the art department,” Jackson said in a statement to THR. “I would like to say a special thank you to all of the teams who made the transition to working from home easier and who have continued to deliver such outstanding work on this remarkable film.” Adding Lockley in a statement to THR: On this movie more than most, it’s really a collaboration between many special effects, visual effects and stunt departments that allowed us to make some truly unique movie moments. Thanks to everyone who helped make this possible and to Chris and Emma [Thomas] for giving us the opportunity to participate in another of their adventures!







