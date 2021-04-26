Entertainment
Visual arts | Animals, rainbows and vivid colors dominate the exhibition
Half of the images in the McConnell Arts Center’s current exhibit are animals such as giraffes, moose, owls, elephants and ducks. The other half are animated scenes of pond fish.
All of these depictions of earthly creatures are from mother and son Betsy and Derek DeFusco.
Betsy, 73, has been a painter for 30 years and before that, an illustrator. She lives in German Village and maintains a studio downtown.
Derek, 47, works at Open Arms Health Systems where he happily says he gets paid to make art. Derek was born with Klinefelter syndrome, similar but much less familiar than Down syndrome. He graduated from Upper Arlington High School and now lives alone, albeit with daily help, in a house in Upper Arlington.
About 15 years ago, Betsy gave her son who loves video games and Bigfoot some art supplies for Christmas.
He kind of rolled up his nose and then started using them, she says.
Now he draws animals and landscapes in colored pencil on paper. He says that when he does art he changes his mind and it feels good.
For the first time, mother and son present their works together in a public exhibition. The family colors continue through May 13 at the McConnell Art Center in Worthington.
Dereks’ works are full of vivid color and joy. Her favorite zoo animals, a moose and a giraffe, have individual portraits, as do an owl and Bigfoot in the woods. (Derek claims to have seen Bigfoot a few years ago, and every year that it takes place, he attends the Bigfoot convention in Salt Fork State Park.)
Rainbows feature in a number of Dereks’ works, he says, because rainbows are lucky and have a pot of gold at the end.
Using the two fish ponds in her home as inspiration, Betsy created a series of oil paintings of vibrant scenes with multiple overlapping transparent fish shapes. Some scenes also include small birds. His paintings are filled with movement, as if a teeming pond has been caught in freeze-frame. Each has many complementary and contrasting colors.
I love the colors, especially because our winters here in Ohio are so gray, she says.
Many colors in Dereks’ drawings echo those in his mother’s paintings. Their works, all for sale, go well together.
The two were just happy making art, Betsy said. I’ve gotten to the point where I don’t care if I sell. The fun is to do it.
When discussing the exhibition, Betsy DeFusco often relies on her son and his work.
It was so exciting to see Dereks’ art develop over time, and I feel lucky that maybe I played a small part in encouraging him to keep going, she wrote in her statement. artist. What’s great is that Dereks pieces really represent his sweet personality and style.
In one look
The family colors continue through May 13 at the McConnell Arts Center of Worthington, 777 Evening St. Hours of operation: 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Saturday of the month. Tours of private galleries can also be scheduled. The full exhibit can be viewed online. Visit www.mcconnellarts.org. For more information, call 614-431-0329.
