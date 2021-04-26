Ayesha Julka reveals why she was away from Bollywood and decided against becoming a mother

Bollywood actress Ayesha Jhulka was one of the famous’ 90s actresses whose films rocked. Ayesha Julka has worked in Hindi films as well as Telugu, Kannada and Oriya films. When his Bollywood career was at its peak, he decided to leave Bollywood and live a normal life. Ayeshas fans still want to know why they did this. Ayesha decided not to become a mother after marriage, why did she do this. He himself revealed it.

Ayesha Jhulka made her Bollywood debut in the 1991 film Qurbaan. After that, Aamir Khan’s appearances in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar were directed under the direction of Mansoor Khan. The film rocked and turned out to be a super hit. Ayesha, 48, revealed in an interview with ETimes why she called Bollywood a boy and why she decided not to have children.

Ayesha married construction mogul Sameer Vashi in 2003, but after about 17 years of marriage, she herself has no children, which is the reason she herself revealed.

Ayesha said she herself decided to stay away from Bollywood after the wedding. The actress had said that she started working in films early on, so she wanted a normal life and she enjoyed it too. She thinks her decision to stay away from Bollywood was right. On the decision not to become a mother, Ayesha said, I don’t have children because I didn’t want children. I use a lot of time and energy for my work and social work and I am happy that the whole family accepted my decision. Ayesha congratulated her husband and said he was a very good person and supported his decision.

Ayesha said Sameer has improved my life by giving me freedom of speech at different stages of life. I also supported myself in everything I wanted to do. I never felt any pressure.

Let us tell you there was a time when Ayesha also had a slip disc problem and she would stay in bed all day. He bought Samrock Construction Company, a clothing line, spa and resort in Goa.