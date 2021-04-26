Live Updates: Oscars 2021ExBulletin





Courtesy of A24 / Warner Bros. Pictures Forget #OscarsSoWhite for 2021. With wins for Youn Yuh-jung as Best Supporting Actress, and Daniel Kaluuya for Best Supporting Actor, there is a real possibility that artists of color will sweep the four Oscars of this year to play. The sweep took place at the Screen Actors Guild Awards just over a month ago, where Youn’s Korean grandmother Threatening, and the martyred black panther of Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah, were joined later in the evening by victories for Viola Davis as Best Actress and the late Chadwick Boseman as Best Actor for their portrayals of a true blues singer and her fictional trumpeter in Ma Rainey’s black background. Because the Screen Actors Guild is the largest of Hollywood guilds, and there is substantial overlap between its membership and those of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which awards the Academy Awards, industry watchers consider them SAG Awards as Academy Predictors. voting methods. In recent years, SAG Award trophies have often (but not always) matched potential Oscar statuettes. Last year, the four SAG winners, actor Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Actress René Zellweger (Judy), Supporting actress Laura Dern (Marriage story) and supporting actor Brad Pitt (Once upon a time in hollywood), have also won Oscars in their respective categories. If that happens again, it will be a welcome follow-up to last year’s Oscar nomination cycle, which saw only one non-white nominee (Cynthia Erivo nominated for Best Actress for Harriet) among the 20 performance category locations. In response to this debacle, the Academy instituted inclusion standards for Best Picture nominees. But the new diversity rules are phased in from next year and have not affected this year’s nomination process. This year’s lineup, in which nine of the 20 possible actor nominations went to artists of color, is due to the choices movie studios made about which of their completed films to release during a pandemic that has closed theaters worldwide for over 12 months.

