Oscars 2021: ‘Nomadland’ wins Best Picture, giving mainstream studios big win

Thomas Vinterberg, whose ‘Another Round’ won the award for best international film, tore himself apart as he recounts the tragedy of the loss of his daughter, who was killed by a distracted driver.



On a night when Netflix ran all studios with 35 Oscar nominations, traditional distributors had the final say, like Searchlight’s Nomadland won the first prize.

Likewise, Chlo Zhao picked up the best director statue for the film, a modern odyssey of the dispossessed surviving on the edge of the American Dream.

Zhao, who entered the evening after winning all of the major director’s awards, became only the second woman to earn the honor. (Kathryn Bigelow won the Best Director award in 2010 for The Hurt Locker.) Zhao, who was born and raised in China, also became the first woman of color to win the coveted award, but the second Asian pilot in as many years, following in Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s footsteps for Parasite.

In possibly a streamer dig, the success of which put pressure on theater owners and eroded the movie experience, the film’s Frances McDormand urged everyone to see Nomadland “on the biggest screen possible.” She added, “And one day, very, very soon, take everyone you know to a theater, shoulder to shoulder in this dark space, and watch all the movies that are pictured here tonight.”

Accepting the statue from director Oscar, Zhao explained how she and her father would memorize classical poems in her youth. People at birth are inherently good, “she said, citing one. I have always found goodness in people I have met. This is for anyone who has faith and the courage to cling to the goodness within themselves.

For the third time in her career, McDormand was named Best Actress for playing Nomadland the protagonist Fern, a woman forced to hit the road when her employer closes his factory. She has already won for Fargo and Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri. And Anthony Hopkins, who previously won the Oscar for Best Actor for Thesilenceofthelambs, repeated the feat for his role in Sony Pictures Classics’ The father, about a man losing his cognitive abilities.

In an unconventional twist, the winner for Best Picture was announced by Rita Moreno ahead of the Best Actress and Actor categories, bracing for an anticlimactic finish. Hopkins defeated big favorite Chadwick Boseman, who died last year at the age 43 and nominated posthumously. for Ma Rainey’s black background. Although he became a member of an elite group of actors who won the award twice – a group that includes Marlon Brando and Tom Hanks – Hopkins was no show.

But it was impossible to underestimate the unlikely triumph of traditional studios, which excluded their deep-pocketed streaming rivals in the six major picture categories (Searchlight), director (Searchlight), actor (Sony Pictures Classics), actress ( Searchlight), Supporting Actor (Warner Bros.) and Supporting Actress (A24).

Emerald Fennell, nominated for Best Director this year, took home the first Dim Ceremony trophy, winning the Original Screenplay Oscar for Focus Features’ Promising Young woman. Minutes later, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller won the Adapted Screenplay Award for The father. Speaking of the unprecedented circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic, French writer-director Zeller appeared on screen from a remote location to retrieve his statue.

Thomas Vinterberg Another round, which hails from Denmark and was distributed nationally by Samuel Goldwyn Films, beat a strong group of contenders for Best International Feature. Vinterberg, who was also the best director, wept as he recounted the tragedy of the loss of his daughter, who was killed by a distracted driver. “It’s a miracle that just happened – and you are part of that miracle,” he said of his daughter, who died a few days after production began on the film. “Maybe you pulled some strings somewhere, I don’t know. But this one is for you.”

Daniel Kaluuya won the top Actor of the Night award for his supporting role as Fred Hampton, president of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in the late 1960s in Chicago, at Judas and the Black Messiah. The film, from Warner Bros., was the second nominee for best picture to feature Hampton as a character, the other being The Chicago 7 trial. Threatening ‘s Yuh-Jung Youn, who played the stage-stealing grandmother in family drama A24, provided some of the best podium jokes after winning Best Supporting Actress, prompting host Brad Pitt to come back to her. “Where did you go?” she asked.

Almost an hour after the telecast began, Netflix finally joined the board, winning two trophies for Ma Rainey’s black background – the best makeup and hairstyle as well as costume design. The streaming giant also pulled off something upset, taking home best documentary with My octopus teacher. Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed directed film beat streamer’s one Camp Crip, produced by Obamas and Amazon’s Time, another favorite.

Pixar continued its dominance at the Oscars with the win for Best Animated Feature for Soul, a love letter to jazz music that won some of the year’s top reviews. The film was slated to hit theaters through Disney until the global pandemic propelled it to the Disney + platform. Last year the studio Toy story 4 won the animated feature film award, a feat Pixar has consistently achieved. SoulTrent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste accepted the honor for Best Original Score. Batiste noted that there are only 12 notes, used by everyone from Duke Ellington to Bach. “I thank God for these 12 notes,” he said.

This year’s Oscars – marking the 93rd incarnation – wraps up a surreal awards season in which social distancing and social justice became talking points as the country endured an ever-raging pandemic and witnessed nationwide protests for racial equality unheard of since the 1960s. NetflixMank, a black and white ode to 1930s Hollywood directed by David Fincher, this year led the Oscars with 10 nominations. As expected, MankDonald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale took home the production design statue, while the film’s Erik Messerschmidt pulled off one of the night’s many surprises by taking cinematography honors. NomadlandThis is Joshua James Richards.

After Mank, six films entered the night tied with six nominations: ProjectorsNomadland, Sony Pictures ClassicsThe father, Warner Bros. ‘Judas and the Black Messiah, A24sThreatening, AmazonsSound of metaland Chicago 7. From these, Nomadland got the best result with three wins. From Amazon Sound of metal was also a multi-winner, with prizes for editing and sound, just like Judas, with “Fight for You” emerging as the winner of the original song alongside Kaluuya. Chicago 7, on the other hand, came out empty-handed.

Regina King started the Hostless Television broadcast, which was produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh and aired primarily from downtown Los Angeles Union Station, citing racial injustice and her perspective as a mother of ‘a black teenager. “If things had turned out differently last week in Minneapolis, I might have traded my heels for walking boots,” King said, referring to the trial of policeman Derek Chauvin who was convicted of three counts in the death of George Floyd.