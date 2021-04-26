90 Day Fianc: Happy Forever? Premiere: The fighting is already starting (RECAP) | Entertainment

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 6 premiere of90 Day Fianc: Happily Ever After?, Be Careful What You Wish For.]

As we expect from the90 day fiancé franchise, the drama begins almost immediately for the married couple when it premieres season 6 of Happy forever.

From arguments over surgery and where couples live to family issues, things go wrong when we pick up with Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva, and Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina in the April 25 episode.

Angela and Michael

Due to COVID, Angela has not seen Michael, who has returned to Nigeria, for seven months; her mother fell ill (then died) shortly after their marriage, so she had to return home to the United States. They are now awaiting news of their spousal visa application.

The distance doesn’t stop them from arguing, this time about his weight loss surgery, because he’s against it. For Angela, who gained weight during their separation, the operation will make her happierand healthier, so she can be longer for her grandchildren and Michael.

But Michael and his family think Angela should focus on making him a father (and maybe saving money from surrogate surgery). If there are no children in their future, divorce could be a real possibility.

Despite her protests, Angela flies to California for her surgery and recognizes the risks of the procedure, especially after her doctor’s patient coordinator warns her about the dangers of smoking. (The incision may not close.)

Mike and Natalie

Despite having a pretty 90-day whore and Mike calling off their wedding on the day of (not to mention their earlier engagement ending on one of his trips to Ukraine), the two have been married for six months now. But he doesn’t wear a ring, which bothers Natalie, it makes me worry that Mike isn’t as serious about the relationship as he should be, she admits.

He protests that he can’t wear one while he is working, but reluctantly agrees to get one to show his commitment to them. So Natalie directs him to the store and chooses one. Afterwards, he suggests that they visit his mother for Thanksgiving to show that he’s putting more energy into their relationship. Natalies is nervous, and that’s understandable, since Mikes’ mother called her neighbor to try and get her to object during their marriage. (The neighbor refused.)

Elizabeth and Andrei

They’ve been married for three years (with their second marriage in Moldova), and after being a stay-at-home dad, Andrei is ready to go into the job changing homes after getting his real estate license. The only problem? He wants Elizabeth’s dad to give him a $ 100,000 loan to start his own business, and her family (especially her brother Charlie, who gave a horrible speech during their last marriage) doesn’t like her husband. . (He had lied about his past.)

Elizabeth knows that Andreis’ request won’t go well and suggests that he appreciates whatever his father offers. She’s right: Chuck refuses to lend her money but offers to bring him into his business. (This is something Andrei has refused in the past.) Later, he might consider installing it. As long as Chuck doesn’t blame him, Andrei agrees. But there is always the question of Charlie in the family business.

Brandon and Julia

Julia is thrilled to leave Brandons’ farm and be away from her parents with their trip to Las Vegas, to celebrate her new job. (She says they never come back when her parents ask, and clearly, she hopes that is true.)

Ron believes his son Brandon has been more subject to Julias’ whims since coming from Russia, so he’ll likely be happy to see how the conversation about moving to Las Vegas definitely ends. Julia loves the big city and suggests they stay there, while Brandon, after joking that they are going to look at a house nearby the next day, insists they can’t. It’s not real life, he says. They can’t afford to move to Vegas, although he has told her in the past that they will be moving so they can no longer live with his parents. He wants her to be patient, so that she is ready to move on her own.

Kalani and Asuelu

Kalani hopes moving to a new home will give her and Asuelu the new start they need, but she also knows it’s crazy to buy a house to save a marriage. At the very least, it will give his family a break from couple fights. Neither of them wants to give up, especially since they have children. But even though having their own space makes them happy, it might just be part of their constant cycle of ups and downs.

And there is another source of conflict in his path: Kalanis sister, Kolini, who will never see an agreement with Asuelu, comes to visit him for a month. And she’s already planning the divorce party. Ouch.

90 Day Fianc: Happy Forever?, Sundays, 8 / 7c, TLC (Friday preview, discovery +)