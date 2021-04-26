Entertainment
Different ways to celebrate Mother’s Day in Naples
Maybe it’s time to do something different for Mother’s Day, even if you can’t do without giving her dinner and flowers, you can create a surprise. The event doesn’t have to be big to be beautiful, but it does take planning, creativity, and maybe a babysitter. Mom is worth it.
Here are some ideas:
Music to mom’s ears
For moms who love musical kids, a Mother’s Day weekend tribute (yes, dads can come too) is scheduled for Saturday May 8th.
“An Eclectic Tribute to Mother’s Day” combines an hour-long recital by local students, each followed by a performance by their teachers. It is scheduled for 3 pmin the Watson Gallery of Naples Art, at from Lieibig Center, 585 Park St., Naples.
New name:Naples Art has a leader who knows the community
And for the smaller audience members who are more likely to want to zoom into the room than to watch a violinist, Naples Art has Mother’s Day arts or crafts projects for younger children.
There is social distancing and necessary masks to make sure the fun is safe and fun.
It has a mission on several levels:
- Giving mothers and their families time away from home, with entertainment provided at both ends of the generational spectrum;
- To give students a chance to show off their musical skills in a performance setting, something co-organizer Daniela Shtereva is lacking in young musicians today;
- Providing children with artistic opportunities with supplies and direction, an introduction to the world of Naples Art, which offers children’s classes in its ArtsCool throughout the summer.
There’s a bonus: The Camera USA photography exhibit, which brings together entries from across the country, is on the gallery walls in May.
Frank Verpoorten, executive director of Naples Art, said it was easy to relate to the idea proposed by Shtereva and her Arts Planet organization. “With our guiding principles, we want to capitalize on being an arts center with collaborative events like this that attract other arts organizations.
First and foremost, he added, “I can truly support a project that honors the incredibly hard work mothers do every day, especially in light of last year with the pandemic.”
The concert isn’t limited to moms who have kids at home. But space is limited, and Naples Art requires registration, which includes children’s age groups so that activity tables can be targeted at them.
Shtereva, who is from Bulgaria, said the lack of recital opportunities inspired the type of concert: “I care, being professionally trained and having grown up in an area where we had individual student recitals every month. , not just an orchestra and a choir. “
This concert will also allow students to see music teachers practicing their own profession. And in some cases, they will work together: a student and a vocal teacher prepare a duet.
“We really hope that this can serve as a model for other such events, and especially Mother’s Day, in the future,” said Verpoorten.
What: Eclectic tribute to Mother’s Day, a collaboration of Arts Planet Naples and Naples Art
Or:from Lieibig Center, 585 Park St., Naples
When: 3 p.m. Saturday May 8
Admission: Release
Record:artsplanetnaples.org
Only their best for mom
The leaders of the Bonita Springs Concert Band of course gathered their heads in a socially distant fashion and picked the best music of their 2021 season for a sunset concert for Mother’s Day.
The works range from the contagious “Libertango” by Astor Piazzolla to themes ranging from “Porgy and Bess” to “This is the Moment (Hawaiian Wedding Song)”. There’s even a touching bagpipe favorite, “Highland Cathedral”. A little Broadway? Sure.
The concert features guest performers: bagpiper George Sims; oboe Dianne Ritz-Salminen; Principal Associate Trumpet of the Naples Philharmonic Ansel Norris; and vocal soloists Heather Ivy and Mark Sanders. Guest conductors David Waybright and Gordon Hardy join musical director Gary E. Smith for several works.
Rare surprise:Florida Panther viewed east of Bonita Springs
“We had to cancel our first gig, and we really wanted to play an entire season. We never played in May, so it’s new to us,” said Smith, who hopes the audience will respond. The idea of honoring mothers with their best works felt like a perfect final concert.
People bring their own chairs to the park, so be sure to bring a seat for mum, Smithadded.
The Bonita Springs blindfold itself could still be closed after an accident damaged its baffle area last week. But musicians will perform in front of him, taking moms and other music lovers into the sunset with a 90-minute show.
When: 6.30 p.m. Sunday May 9
Or: Riverside Park Bandshell, 10450 Reynolds Street, Bonita Springs; the public brings seats
Admission: Free will offer
Information:bonitaspringsconcertband.org
Sail with mom
We couldn’t totally go through Mother’s Day without food. the Princess of Naples offers just that and the view, too, in its annual Mother’s Day lunch and dinner cruises.
Dinner is full. However, the lunch cruise offers a 90-minute crossing of the Bay of Naples. Watch for islands and multi-million dollar waterfront homes in Port Royal and Royal Harbory that you would buy for Mom if you could. Keep your smartphone ready for dolphins and eagles, herons, pelicans and more.
What: Mother’s Day lunch cruise, including a plate lunch of spring salad, salmon in puff pastry with spinach and dill remoulade sauce, vegetables, potato gratin and dessert
When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday May 9
Tickets: $ 64 ($ 36 ages 3 to 11)
Or:Naples Princess, 550 Port O Call Way, Naples
Buy:239-649-2275
Mom and other heroines
Visiting “Girl Power!”, Currently at the Holocaust Museum & Cohen Education Center, is a decidedly more sober way to observe Mother’s Day. But it’s an inspiring exhibition that brings together women in the public eye who have risked everything to help others.
The heroines presented come from various backgrounds, ages, historical periods and countries. But they have all taken a stand against hatred and bigotry, despite the consequences, which have impacted the world today.
Those who have not been there before should not miss the rest of the exhibits explaining the rise of the Nazi regime and the effects of the Holocaust. The museum offers a free 45-minute audio tour and disposable headphones.
When: 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 9 (the exhibition will be at the museum until May 25)
Or:Cohen Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 975 Imperial Golf Course Blvd., Naples
Tickets:$ 13 online, $ 15 at the door; in honor of Victory Day on Saturday May 8, ticketing is free
Buy: hmcec.org
Harriet Howard Heithaus covers the arts and entertainment for the Naples Daily News / naplesnews.com. Contact her at 239-213-6091.
