Welcome to Bollywood | Sunbury and Macedon ranges





By Oliver Lees It’s time to step out of your comfort zone and hit the dance floor, with free online Bollywood dance lessons available through a Sunbury-based organization. The Multicultural Resource Center (MRH) will offer 10 classes over a five-week period from the end of April to the end of May, with qualified teachers for beginners and experienced dancers. Bollywood refers to a type of popular film and dance that originated in the Indian megalopolis of Mumbai, the dance movements comprising a combination of elements of Western pop and Indian culture. Shammi Parekh, community development advisor at MRH, says the organization strives to make Sunbury a place that accepts diversity and inclusion. Cultural dance has been shown to have positive effects as it provides benefits for the physical and mental health of the participants and provides a mechanism for fostering community bonds. Our vision is to connect, support and integrate new migrants and emerging communities by advocating multiculturalism and creating a sense of belonging within the region in which they live, she said. According to the 2016 census, just 15% of people living in Sunbury were born abroad, compared to 33% in Greater Melbourne. With the support of the Victorian government, Ms Parekh said the idea of ​​making the classes free and online was to foster an accessible space for people to connect after the pandemic. Most people have experienced social isolation and loneliness, which can have serious health consequences, Ms. Parekh said. One way to combat this is to connect with your community through dance lessons. In addition to teaching you how to dance, we will provide you with digital tools that can help you overcome social isolation. Classes are open to all ages. Details: www.eventbrite.com.au/e/150489942469







