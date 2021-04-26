The 2021 Oscars vibrate with various wins, then disappoint in the end

See what happens when diversity and inclusion are not just words, but actions?

At Sunday’s 93rd Academy Awards,Chlo zhao became the first woman of color to win the award for best director, for “Nomadland” (which also won the award for best film). Neal and Jamika Wilson became the first black women to win in makeup and hairstyle, for “My Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

These victories made the major late-night awards all the more shocking: The best breeds of actors and actresses didn’t go to the actors of color that many tipsters expected:Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis, for “My Rainey’s Black Bottom”. Instead, they went to see Anthony Hopkins for “The Father” and Frances McDormand for “Nomadland”.

Hollywood has struggled to correct its record on inclusion. Oscars The speeches indicated how much of an impact the victories can have on the communities represented by various winners, how exciting they can be to watch and how devastating it can be for them to miss out, again.

It’s easy to see a list of nominees and winners and marvel (or laugh at) the diversity. But it’s more important to listen to the words of under-represented voices when given the chance to hold the coveted golden statue.

Daniel Kaluuya, who won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Fred Hampton, the president of the Illinois Chapter of the Black Panther Party in “Judas,” made sure to thank the man he played. , who was assassinated in 1969. “Thank you for your light … Thank you very much for showing me myself,” he said.

Zhao opened up about her childhood in China during her acceptance speech and how she continues when the going gets tough. She remembered a game she had played with her father. “We memorized classical Chinese poems and texts and recited them together and tried to finish each other’s sentences,” she said in her speech.

Also consider Neal’s acceptance speech for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which recognized the glass ceiling she shattered with Wilson and her hope for a more diverse future. “I can imagine black trans women standing here, and Asian sisters and our Latin sisters and indigenous women, and I know that one day it won’t be unusual or revolutionary, it will just be normal,” she said. declared.

And then there was Youn, who gave us this little gem of an appeal to the executive producer of the film (and the award presenter)Brad Pitt: “Mr. Brad Pitt, finally nice to meet you! Where were you during the filming?”

It was a welcome list of winners over previous years for most of the night, especially since the #OscarsSoWhite Fiasco of 2015 and 2016, when all 20 acting nominees were white, not to mention years of snub nominations that sparked outrage. But a year even if Davis and Boseman had won, that’s hardly enough proof that Hollywood is changing its ways for good.

The Academy’s choices this year indicated its diversity efforts behind the scenes could pay off, which he foreshadowed with his diverse roster of nominees: Nine of the 20 interim nominees were people of color. Time will tell if this was a one-time event, given that the coronavirus pandemic has led studios to turn down bigger films that could have made the competition stiffer for nominations.

The film academy has made an effort to diversify its membership to include more women and people of color. But it remains predominantly white and male: in 2020, only 33% of active members were women (compared to 25% in 2015) and 19% belonged to under-represented racial or ethnic communities (compared to 10% in 2015).

Imagine many more speeches we could have heard over the years from all kinds of people if they had been given the opportunity to act, produce, write and direct in the first place.

And Hollywood still loses $ 10 billion each year due to its lack of diversity, according to a recent McKinsey Report.

The people of color in front of and behind the camera deserve your attention. Academy voters may think they can rest on their laurels and feel less pressure for next year’s pool of candidates.

But they would be wrong.

