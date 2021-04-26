Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra from Pandit Rajan-Sajan dies, Bollywood mourns



New Delhi: Popular classical singer and winner of the Padma Bhushan Award Pandit Rajan Mishra died on April 25 from a heart attack at St. Stephen’s Hospital in Delhi. News of his death was confirmed by the news agency reported by a family member YEARS. Pandit Rajan Mishra of the famous musical duo Rajan-Sajan was undergoing treatment at St. Arrest Hospital. He was 70 years old. After the news of his disappearance broke, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter account to offer his condolences. “Were extremely saddened by the death of Pandit Rajan Mishra Ji who left his indelible mark on the world of classical singing. The death of Mishra Ji, who was associated with Banaras Gharana, is an irreparable loss for the world of art and music. My condolences to him in this hour of sorrow, ”he wrote. The Bollywood singer as Salim Merchant also offered his condolences. Taking to his official Twitter account, Merchant informed of the news. “Heartbreaking News – Padma Bhushan Shri Rajan Mishra Ji passed away today. He died of COVID in Delhi. In an effort to introduce the veteran singer to his followers, he wrote: “He was a renowned classical singer of the Benaras Gharana and was one half of the Pandit Rajan Sajan Mishra sibling duo. He concluded with my condolences to the family. Om Shanti. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday expressed her grief over the disappearance of Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra. Speaking to Twitter, Mangeshkar emerges from Pandit Rajan Mishra’s contribution to the art and culture of India and states: “Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni shastriya gayak Padma Bhushan Sangeet Natak Akademi puraskar se sammanit Pandit Rajan Mishra ji Ka nidhan hua hai. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare. Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hai (I just found out that the very talented classical singer Padma Bhushan, who received the Sangeet Natak Akademi award, has passed away. Condolences to her family).

