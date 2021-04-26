Oscars opening stars Regina King

The Hostless COVID Era Awards Show is produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh. “Think of it like a movie set,” King explained live from the Oscars stage.



The producers of Oscar had promised this year a joyful and different show. So, to kick off the annual awards ceremony, Regina King starred in the opening title streak of the 2021 Oscars.

The winner of the Best Supporting Actress 2019 and One night in Miami The director walked the trophy for best screenplay through Los Angeles Union Station and onto the Oscars stage as the names of the stars and the crew behind the night’s show played onscreen as the start of the night. ‘a film, scored by Questlove. The presenters have been listed as the main players.

“Think of it like a movie set,” King told his Hollywood peers as he stepped on stage. “An Oscar film with over 200 nominees.” She also explained the security protocols of the COVID era to viewers at home so that the show could be maskless: “People have been vaxed, tested, re-tested, socially left behind, and we follow all protocols. rigors that brought us back to working safely. ”Similar to a movie set, she says, the stars will appear unmasked when cameras roll.

King had also noted Derek Chauvin’s recent verdict from the Oscars stage. “It’s been quite a year, and we’re still right in the middle. And I have to be honest: if things had turned out differently last week in Mineapolis, I might have traded in my heels for walking boots. . ” She then added: “It has been a difficult year for everyone, but our love of films has helped to be heard.”

And with that, the Oscars started with the first trophy of the night going to Promizing young woman‘sEmerald Fennell.

Collins, Sher and Soderbergh had promised a cinematic treat before the live show. In a recent conversation withHollywood journalist, they noted that their biggest challenge would be to incorporate the remote and fluid roster of candidates into Union Station- andTV show at the Dolby Theater to merge with their overall Hollywood vision.

“We want the whole show to feel like a piece and if we want to attract people from a distance, we want the kind of control you would have if you made a movie, ”said Soderbergh, who has worked with epidemiologistsContagion, which he led, on security protocols. “We’re shooting a three hour movie at Union Station with the preparation 90 minutes before and an hour debriefing after, but our overall approach is to treat it like a movie shoot in every detail. “

The reason the three-hour show will run without a host was also a deliberate production choice. “It seemed like it would be best served if each act was approached as a low-key storytelling chapter, and you have a guide for each of those chapters,” Soderbergh said adding more to the duties of the presenters, who was on display with the staff and well documented introductions for nominees.

The star-studded list of presenters and main cast of the night also includes Riz Ahmed, Angela Bassett, Bong Joon Ho, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix , Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Yeun, Rene Zellweger and Zendaya.

The producers also wanted to devote more time to the speeches. “There are definitely things that have generally been at the Oscars that aren’t on this show, but the big difference is the approach,” Collins said. “Because we’re in a new place, because we’re in this situation, it allows us to blow up the structure and give out awards in different ways and, for Steven’s point, change the sequencing.”

Simply put, the theme of the evening was its slogan: “Bring Your Love Movie”. Soderbergh sums up their intention: “It is an innocent request to come forward with an open heart and not to be cynical.”

the The 93rd Academy Awards aired Sunday April 25 on ABC.