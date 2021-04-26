Tyler Perry: Refuse the hate | Entertainment

Tyler Perry urged people to “reject hate” in a powerful Oscar speech on Sunday (04.25.21).

The ‘Madea’ filmmaker was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and reflected on his own humble upbringing and car-free days, insisting he only wanted to do his best to help others.

He said, “When I got down to helping someone, I didn’t try to do anything other than meet someone their humanity.”

Tyler recalled how about 17 years ago he was “arrested for nothing” when a homeless woman asked if he had any extra shoes he could help her with.

He said, “It froze me out, because I remember being homeless, and I had a pair of shoes, they were slanted at the heels. So I was like, ‘Yeah’. “

He recounted how he took her to the movie’s wardrobe department and the woman was overwhelmed.

He said, “All the time she’s finally looking down. She finally looks up, and she has tears in her eyes.

She said, ‘Thank you, Jesus. My feet are not on the ground. “

“At that point, I just remember her telling me, ‘I thought you would hate me for asking.’ I said, “How can I hate you when I was you? How can I hate you when I had a mother who grew up in South Jim Crow, Louisiana?” “

The 51-year-old filmmaker then spoke about his mother’s difficult life and how she had raised him to ‘reject hatred and general judgment’.

He compared his lessons to the modern digital age and how it affects people.

He said fondly: “Right now, with all the algorithms and the internet, social media and algorithms wanting us to think a certain way. The 24 hour news cycle. I hope we teach our children, let us refuse hatred. Hate no one. “

Tyler then gave a rallying cry and dedicated the honor to those who would join him in “rejecting hate”.

He said: I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican or because they are black or white. Or LGBTQ. I refuse to hate someone because they are a police officer or because they are Asian. I hope we would refuse to strike hate.

“And I want to take this humanitarian award and dedicate it to anyone who wants to stand in the middle. Because that’s where the healing, where the conversation, where the change happens. It happens in the middle. Anyone who wants me. meet in the middle to reject hatred and general judgment, this one is for you too. “

Viola Davis had presented the award to Tyler and in her introduction she congratulated him for seeking to help those who were in the position he once found himself in.

She said: “My great friend, filmmaker and philanthropist Tyler Perry personifies empathy.

“Tyler knows what it’s like to be hungry, to have no home, to feel unsafe and uncertain. So when he buys groceries for 1,000 of his neighbors, supports a women’s shelter, or quietly pays the tuition for a hard-working student, Tyler comes from a place of shared experience. “