In the 2011 Steven Soderberghs filmContagionwarned us of a deadly global virus. Hansal Mehta, who is currently infected with this virus, says: We have been warned. Contagionwas a film based on rigorous research. It wasn’t just a movie. It was a warning for what was to come. No one took him seriously. They thought it was just another disaster survival drama that Hollywood specializes in.

Hansalis is gradually recovering from the virus. It’s my fifth day. I have my moments of relaxation. Sometimes I feel like I’m doing quite well. So I pace around the room, open the window, and look out for a while. But then I’m so tired that I fall into a deep sleep. I sleep all day, so I can’t sleep at night. I watch a lot of movies.

The good news is that Hansals’ wife and son have tested negative for leovidosis. Hansals’ son, Pallavawho, who has Down syndrome, had to be hospitalized. By chance, Krishna, Hansals’ loyal driver, also had to be hospitalized. SoPallavadid should not be alone. I would say it was providential. The worst thing about this viral virus is that when it catches you, you are on your own. The thought of my son Pallava being alone in the hospital scared me.

About how the family got infected Hansalsay, I was with my family in Lonavlaw when I felt uncomfortable. I told my wife we ​​should go back to Bombay and get tested. This is how we learned that my wife, daughter and son were all infected. It’s a horrible time for everyone. Hopefully and pray this will end soon.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.