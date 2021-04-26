Anthony Hopkins wins 2021 Academy Award for Best Actor, Oldest Ever – Deadline

It seems odd to call Anthony Hopkins’ Best Actor win at Sunday’s Oscars a surprise, but his triumph was perhaps the biggest upset of the night. A trophy for best actor for the electrical performance of Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey’s black background seemed a given after Boseman, who tragically died last year at age 43, won the Critics Choice Awards, SAG and Golden Globe Awards.

But Deadline’s Pete Hammond hinted at a possible late push for Hopkins, and that seems to be what happened.

The legendary Welsh actor was absent for the ceremony, as he was last year when he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for The two popes. He also didn’t attend the BAFTAs this year, where he also won the award for best actor.

Related story Oscars: “Nomadland” wins the award for best film, actress and director; Anthony Hopkins wins Best Actor award: full list of winners

In 2012, Hopkins, whose film Hitchcock was getting Oscar buzz, told The Huffington Post he was not interested in the awards circuit. “Having to be nice to people and be charming and flirt with them… oh, come on! People go out of their way to flatter the nominating body and I think that’s a bit disgusting. It’s always been against my nature, ”Hopkins said. “People crawl and kiss the butt of famous producers and all that. It makes me want to throw up, it really is.

Hopkins has said he prefers the work to speak for itself and this year that is exactly what has happened.

The only on-screen stage adaptation among the eight nominees for this year’s best film, The father translates a chamber drama about a man’s slow descent into dementia into a powerful cinematic experience. The deadline called Hopkins’ tour a “devastating performance.”

At 83, Hopkins is the oldest Oscar-winning actor – male or female – beating Christopher Plummer who was just 82 when he won in 2018 for Beginners. Plummer received a nomination at the age of 88 for All the money in the world, making him the oldest person to be nominated in an actor category.

This is Hopkins’ second win for Best Actor. He won in 1992 for his role as Hannibal Lecter in Jonathan Demme Thesilenceofthelambs. In all, he has been nominated six times, for Silence, The father, The remains of the day, Nixon, The two popes and Friendship.

While shocking, the actual moment of Hopkins’ victory was a bit disappointing. Last year’s Best Actor winner Joaquin Phoenix took the stage and told audiences he wasn’t going to talk about what he was supposed to be talking about – the transformative moment an actor finds his character – because, he says, thinks I have already had this experience.

the Joker The star has stated three times that he presents the “for the actor” award, leaving out the officially added “Best” of the category name.

Phoenix, it seems, has long shared Hopkins’ contempt for awards season, saying Interview magazine – also in 2012 – that he considered it “absolute bullshit”. Yet there he was, an Oscar winner presenting the evening’s final and supposedly defining Oscar.

After leaving the script, Phoenix added, “The only thing I can say with sincerity is that when I watch these five performances I feel inspired and it’s a shame that we have to pick just one.

It was a fitting prelude. Once the result was revealed, Phoenix offered the standard, “The Academy Congratulates Anthony Hopkins and Accepts Oscar on His Behalf,” and the show quickly ended.