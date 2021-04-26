Mediacorp to separate from actor Shane Pow after his drinking and driving charge, says he was kept in the dark, Entertainment News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – Broadcaster Mediacorp is terminating its contract with actor Shane Pow, 29, who was charged last Thursday (April 22) with drunk driving. In a statement on Monday, Mediacorp said Pow had kept the company in the dark: “Mediacorp would like to clarify that we were not aware of the drunk driving charge involving Shane Pow until ‘it was not reported in the media on April 22. “ He added: “We do not tolerate any behavior that is against the law. We constantly remind our artists that their fans and audience members see them as role models and that they should behave as such. “Shane did not inform the artist’s management team of this case which took place in September 2020. He was also recently convicted of violating measures for the security management of Covid-19 during of an incident in October 2020. He was fined for this offense and disciplinary action was also taken. “Considering all of the above issues, Mediacorp has decided to part ways with Shane.” Pow was one of 13 people who attended Mediacorp artist Jeffrey Xu’s birthday party on October 2 last year. The party was a violation of Covid-19 restrictions, which at the time required group gatherings to be limited to groups of five or fewer. Actor Terence Cao, who hosted the party at his residence, and a male guest named Lance Lim Chee Keong were charged under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act in March. Members of the group got into trouble after posting photos of the celebration on social media. Pow was also in the news in 2019 – he was hospitalized after being assaulted at Marquee Singapore. Mediacorp then said he accidentally spilled a drink on another customer’s shoes and was attacked despite his apologies. Although he is now separating from Mediacorp, Pow, who reports to Mediacorp’s talent management arm, The Celebrity Agency, is due to complete an exceptional job until May 4. He also participated in the filming of two upcoming drama series Soul Old Yet So Young and The Heartland Hero, which are slated to air in June and July respectively. These will air as scheduled as filming and production with Pow is largely completed. Pow was spotted in the Singapore Manhunt finals in 2011 and has since starred in shows such as Mister Flower (2020) and CLIF 5 (2019). He received the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artist award in 2015. Besides Pow, other local artists had their fair share of road problems, the most famous Christopher Lee, who was involved in a hit and run in 2006. Despite the controversy, he still managed a Top 10 victory. of the most popular male artists that year. He was then sentenced to four weeks in prison in 2007, in addition to being fined and banned from driving for three years. Actress Rui En was also fined $ 700 for reckless driving after overturning a stationary motorcycle with her car in 2016.







