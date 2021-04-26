Oscars 2021 Pablo Matilla: What Makes a Movie Poster Great? Spanish designer behind Hollywood hits shares his secrets | Culture

The legendary line and the Oscar never came preceded the name of a movie poster art designer, and there is no indication that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has a short-term plan to award awards in this category.

But Pablo Matilla, who has won other industry accolades including the Clio Entertainment Awards, considered the Oscars of motion picture advertising, recently shared with EL PAS the secrets of a good Hollywood movie poster.

Born in the Extremadura region of western Spain and raised in Seville, the 40-year-old designer has been making posters for the Hollywood film industry for almost two decades. Creative director associated with Concept Arts studio in Los Angeles, he was the spirit behind the poster for hits such as Dunkirk, Interstellar, 1917 and Roma, which means he’s worked with top directors like Christopher Nolan, Sam Mendes, and Alfonso Cuarn.

Interstellar ‘is a project with high production value. For films like this, the studios do a lot of posters, ”admits Matilla.

Matilla developed the promotional images for many films that went to the Oscars, most recently The Chicago 7 trial, which was nominated for six Oscars.

Matilla says the posters he made for Oscar contenders don’t necessarily share traits. However, I think most of them have heartfelt graphics that try to stay true to the artistic vision of the director and the crew. They are a sample of the tone and genre of films, he notes.

The designer speaks enthusiastically about his work, and is happy to be able to put his imagination at the service of interesting projects, whatever their size. The creation of the poster in the American film industry and increasingly in Spain also involves a large number of professionals and complex processes, including many cycles of trial and error that create an art form from reject management, which should probably be taught in the design. schools.

The poster for ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’, designed by Matilla, on display in Los Angeles. pablo matilla

But Matilla himself never studied graphic art. Instead, he studied cinema at schools in Barcelona, ​​Los Angeles and New York. As the poster designer, he believes his job is primarily to interpret the directors’ vision. Obviously, you are free to focus on the scenes in the film that you find most interesting and representative, but ultimately it is the director who will decide whether you have accurately translated his vision with just one brushstroke, explains. he. The best directors have a clear vision of their film from the first scene to the last commercial. Not all decide to involve it in the process, but those who want the poster to stay true to the film, the story it tells and the tone of the artistic proposal.

The key to designing a good movie poster, according to Matilla, is finding a balance between art and advertising. When they display too much advertising information, they lose their visual impact. On the other hand, there are some very aesthetic posters that do not attract anyone to a movie theater because they are not a window into the narrative of the films. This is why it is so important to find a balance.

The hug on the beach is a very emotional moment. “” It’s a work of art. Here are some of the public comments on the “Roma” poster.

If you notice, both Dunkirk and 1917 have things in common. The range of colors in both is modern. The soldiers don’t wear helmets, they don’t shoot or point their guns at anyone; their body language is vulnerable. All of this humanizes the characters and creates feelings of empathy in the viewer. Although both fall under the war movies category, they call themselves anti-war and that is reflected in the posters, he explains.

And then there was the Hollywood hit Interstellar. For this kind of movie, the studios make a lot of different posters instead of trying to cram everything into one frame. If you analyze the poster before mine that was made for this film, each one highlights different virtues: space travel, the emotional bond of the main characters with their daughter, the sense of adventure in a group.

the pay, or final poster designed by Matilla, shows the vulnerability of the main characters in a hostile environment, without providing too much detail about the story other than the fact that he is wearing a NASA spacesuit. There isn’t even a spaceship in sight. And even though it stars a famous actor, his presence is not unduly exaggerated. I think this is where movie studios are really brilliant in their marketing strategy: They are able to identify the primary audience and provide the basic information to attract them, says Matilla. In posters for Dunkirk and for Interstellar, the most important information is the director, Christoper Nolan, so we avoided unnecessary distractions. In cases such as Kong: Skull Island, you have a spectacular cast and a good director, but the main message to audiences is that this is a film from the producers of Godzilla.

Matilla’s last job was for “Godzilla vs. Kong”.

Matilla says studios can test posters the same way they test films themselves, but ultimately the best indicator that the poster is the right one is whether the director likes it. .

There are people with a lot more talent than me, he says. I’m just lucky to be in the right place at the right time to work on these films. It is not false humility, it is the truth.

There are hardly any awards for movie posters in Spain, but the Premios Feroz, considered the Spanish answer to the Golden Globes, have a specific category for the best poster. Matilla doesn’t think it’s happening anytime soon in Hollywood: I see the opposite trend: I think TV channels favor award ceremonies with fewer categories and more attention to the stars. We have other forums such as the Clio Entertainment Awards or the Golden Trailer Awards, although I miss the Key Art Awards, which judged posters by genre of movie and by specialist professionals.

A poster for ‘The Nun’ on display in Los Ageles. pablo matilla

English version by Susana urra.