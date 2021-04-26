Oscars 2021: 11 best moments of Oscar night

Here, we’ve got the most talked about moments from the 2021 Oscars, basically everything you need to know before you head to work on Monday morning.

Here are the 11 best moments of the night at the 2021 Oscars:

1. Lots of red on the Oscars red carpet

The Oscars red carpet was back! The stars put on their best Sunday for the awards show, and didn’t hesitate when it came to fashion.

Getty Images

A major theme was the abs! Whether it’s a petite cutout or a two-piece dress, this year’s Oscar looks were all about showing off a little tummy.

Hot red! Getty Images

In addition, we saw a lot of red firefighters. There is nothing more classic than a mermaid red dress for the big Hollywood night, but modern shapes and surprising accessories have kept them modern.

2. Regina King kicks off the 2021 Oscars

The 2021 Oscars began with a long, single-camera shot of actor / director Regina King entering a historic Los Angeles train station. King, who presented the evening’s top prize, stumbled shortly after reaching the stage in front of the small audience.

Regina King. Matt Petit / Getty Images

Live! she laughed, before remarking that we all turned a year old.

3. Black women gain makeup and hair for the very first time

Mia Neal, head of the hairstyling department for “My Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and Jamika Wilson, hairstylist for movie star Viola Davis, became the first black women to win an Oscar for best makeup and hairstyle. The two women worked on the Netflix film alongside Sergio Lopez-Rivera.

4. Thank you speech by Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah”. His emotional acceptance speech was quite moving, but towards the end he made a seemingly random comment about his parents having sex, which made his mother and sister cringe.

Daniel Kaluuya. Todd Wawrychuk / Getty Images

“My mom, my dad, they had sex. It’s amazing that I’m here, ”Kaluuya said.

Of course, the internet took off with enthusiasm at the time, especially on the reactions of his loved one. One person wrote: “Amazing that we can see the real time reaction of Daniel Kaluuyas’ mother as he talks about his parents having sex.”

“I would like to thank Daniel Kaluuya’s parents,” another tweeted.

5. Chlo Zhao makes Oscar history

Chlo Zhao made Oscar history on Sunday night when she became the first Asian woman and the first woman of color to win Best Director.

The “Nomadland” director, 39, is just the second woman to win an Oscar for directing, after Kathryn Bigelow, who won over a decade ago for her drama on the 2009 Iraq war. The Hurt Locker ”.

Chloe Zhao. Chris Pizzello / Reuters

During his speech, Zhao recited a short poem in Chinese that his father taught him. “People at birth are inherently good,” she said, translating the poem into English. “These six letters had such an impact on me as a child.”

“Even though sometimes it may seem like the opposite is true… I have always found kindness in people I have met all over the world,” she continued.

6. Google Ad About Deaf Grandparents Moves Oscar Viewers

An advertisement at the 2021 Oscars generated almost as much buzz as some of the nominees. A Google ad featuring two deaf grandparents using various technologies to communicate amid the pandemic broke the hearts of many viewers.

As a CODA, or child of deaf adults, Googler Tony has always shared a unique bond with his parents. But when the pandemic forced a physical distance between them, they found new ways and a new reason to stay close. pic.twitter.com/ZPrauhIRbc Google Google) April 26, 2021

Twitter took off with love for the heartbreaking publicity.

“Jesus. Google. Give them an Oscar for this ad,” MSNBC reporter Sam Stein wrote.

Senior Vulture Writer Alex E. Jung wrote, “Not that best business winning image from google.”

7. Youn Yuh-jung flirts with Brad Pitt

Youn Yuh-jung made history as the first Korean actress to win an Oscar when she won the Best Supporting Actress award for “Minari”. When she took the stage, however, she quickly became the venue’s most talked about star, getting screwed by Brad Pitt, who presented her with the Oscar.

Yuh-Jung Youn. Chris Pizzello / Reuters

Mr. Brad Pitt finally. Where were you while we were filming in Tulsa? actor “Minari,” 73, told Pitt, 57, who is from Oklahoma. Me being here. I can not believe. OK, let me pull myself together.

8. Glenn Close steals the show

During an awkward and random trivia game about movie songs and whether they were Oscar nominees or winners, Glenn Close stole the night.

Glenn Close. Chris Pizzello / AFP via Getty Images

The 74-year-old actor recounted an awesome acquaintance with the song “Da Butt” from the movie “School Daze” and even did the “Da Butt” dance for the audience.

Social media erupted in love for his twerking, which was a hilarious moment during an otherwise rather laughless night.

9. Naya Rivera not included in the Oscars in memoriam

Twitter later erupted in fury after the late Naya Rivera was not included in the “Oscars In Memoriam” segment. The actor, who was praised for his portrayal of Santana Lopez on the hit TV show “Glee”, died aged 33 in July 2020.

Rivera on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2019. Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank

“They are shameless not to have put Naya Rivera in the in memoriam #Oscars”, one person wrote.

Another added, “why did no awards show put naya rivera in their in memoriam section.”

“Arrested Development” star Jessica Walter was also not included, much to the disappointment of fans of the show.

10. Tyler Perry gives a powerful speech

Tyler Perry gave a passionate speech Sunday night at the 2021 Oscars after winning an award for his humanitarian work.

Perry explained that his late mother grew up in the Jim Crow South and was the victim of a bomb threat while working at a Jewish community center and, despite everything, taught her to refuse hatred.

Tyler Perry. Chris Pizzello / Getty Images

“She taught me to refuse general judgment,” Perry said, adding that I refuse to hate someone because they’re Mexican or because they’re black or white or LGBTQ. I refuse to hate someone because they are a police officer. I refuse to hate anyone because they are Asian.

He dedicated his award to anyone willing to stand in the middle “with him.

Because this is where the healing happens, this is where the conversation happens, this is where the change happens, it happens in the middle, he said. So whoever wants to meet me in the middle to deny hate, deny general judgment, and help lift someone’s feet off the ground, this one’s for you too.

11. Chadwick Boseman loses to Anthony Hopkins

In huge upheaval, the late Chadwick Boseman lost to Anthony Hopkins at the 2021 Oscars. Twitter users were bewildered and mystified, especially after the categories were shuffled this year so that Best Actor was the last of the night, apparently preparing the late “Black Panther” star up for grabs for a touching finale.

Instead, the prize went to Hopkins, who was not present to accept.

Chadwick Boseman and Taylor Simone Ledward attend the 91st Academy Awards on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

“I never really believed that the producers of the show didn’t know who was going to win the awards until they were announced until now,” tweeted Josh Billinson.

He added, “Anthony Hopkins is going to be so excited tomorrow morning when he wakes up, makes coffee and finds out he’s won the Best Actor award.”