Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz dies at 59 | Entertainment

















PARIS (AP) Israeli designer Alber Elbaz, best known for spending 14 years at the helm of French fashion house Lanvin, has died at 59, luxury conglomerate Richemont said on Sunday. A spokesperson for Richemont told CNN that Elbaz died of COVID-19 on Saturday. Womens Wear Daily said he died in a Paris hospital. In a statement, Richemont chairman Johann Rupert said it was with shock and immense sadness that I heard of Albers’ sudden passing. Alber had a well-deserved reputation as one of the brightest and most beloved figures in the industry. “I have always been seduced by his intelligence, his sensitivity, his generosity and his unbridled creativity. He was a man of exceptional warmth and talent, and his singular vision, his sense of beauty and his empathy. leave an indelible impression, ”Rupert said. The Richemont Group paid homage to Elbaz’s inclusive vision of fashion that makes women feel beautiful and comfortable by combining traditional craftsmanship and technology. Elbaz started working with Richemont in 2019 with the goal of launching his own brand, AZfashion. Born in Morocco in 1961, Elbaz grew up in Israel before moving to New York in the 1980s. He first became known to the general public when he was appointed head of the French house Guy Laroche in Paris in 1996. In 1998, he became creative director at Yves Saint Laurent. He was credited with relaunching Lanvin during his extended stay there from 2001 to 2015.

