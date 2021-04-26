How a Hollywood beauty expert prepares faces for the Oscars





My male clients often want chiseled chins, a jawline like Robert Pattinson or John Hamm. My beauty mantra is that it is better to maintain than recover and always try to be preventative. For chiseled jaws, Sherill will often use a laser treatment called SculpSure to remove excess fat, then dermal fillers such as Sculptra to create a more defined jawline, and sometimes even give a face lift with soluble threads that give the face. a facelift. appearance. In recent years, in the field of aesthetics, there has been a shift towards overall health, texture and tone of the skin, as well as conventional injectables, which Sherill calls combination therapy. Since there is no exercise for the skin and we stop making new collagen naturally at age 25, my clients sometimes need the help of lasers. There are a number of squeeze lasers that can thicken these collagen fibers and make the skin adhere. After the lockdown, Sherrill also saw a resurgence of interest in slimming and body sculpting treatments, such as Emsculpt, due to the extra lockdown weight. Due to the pandemic, everyone is so much at home cooking and we are wearing comfortable clothes, she says. For many high profile clients, Sherrill will often use underarm Botox, which helps reduce red carpet sweat stains significantly. If Sherrill only has a few days to prep one of her clients’ skin before an event, she will use her own face roller, Uplift, to clear facial puffiness and help tone muscle, along with LED light therapy. and oxygen. therapy, which requires no downtime and gives the skin an instant boost. It would make any celebrity feel like they’ve spent the past month in a spa, she adds. In Hollywood, professional beauty treatments have become much more accepted for both men and women. I’m asking the question why is it okay to renovate your home – but you’re supposed to feel guilty about doing something for yourself. I don’t encourage my A-listers to do treatments, but why not do them if they feel happier and more confident, especially before a big event. In a recent survey with cosmetic treatment specialist Uvence, 29% of men in Britain report visible signs of stress and premature aging, especially around the eyes, and 11% of men in Britain feel be at least five years older due to stress. and anxiety over the lockdown and the pandemic.

