Oscars: Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson make history with makeup and hairstyle





For their work on “My Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Neal and Wilson are the first black winners in the category.

Hairstylists Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson became the first black Oscar winners in makeup and hair for their work on Ma Rainey’s black background,the Netflix drama based on the play of the same name by August Wilson which follows the titular blues singer (Viola Davis) during a recording session in the 1920s in Chicago. “Thank you to our ancestors who did the job, who were turned down and never gave up,” said Neal, who accepted the award on stage with Wilson and fellow award-winning (for makeup) Sergio Lopez-Rivera. “I stand here as Jamika and break this glass ceiling with so much excitement for the future because I can imagine black trans women standing here, and Asian sisters, our Latin sisters and native women. I know that one day it won’t be unusual or revolutionary. It will just be normal. “ Behind the scenes, Wilson said she saw more African Americans on set, adding that it was happening. Neal added that everyone benefits from diversity, and I think everyone wants it. It is well received and I do not feel any resistance. That is why we are excited about the future. “We look forward to the moment when these questions will be moot,” Lopez-Rivera summed up on the subject of diversity on the set. It was the first nomination and the first victory for Neal, the film’s hair and wig designer and head of the hairdressing department; Wilson, personal hairdresser for Viola Davis; and Lopez-Rivera, Davis’ personal makeup artist. Wilson worked with Davis on productions such asWidowsandHow to escape murderRecent credits from .Neal include Uncut gems and Pose, for which she won a 2019 Emmy nomination. At Sunday’s Oscars, they passed a field of nominees that also included Emma, ​​Hillbilly Miegy, Mank and Pinocchio.







