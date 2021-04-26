Oscars 2021 show review: Too many bets, mixed results

The production team led by Steven Soderbergh had a new location at Union Station and made big changes to broadcasting, several of which did not pay off in one case, dramatically.



In Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s ElevenGeorge Clooney’s Danny Ocean spends his time in prison practicing the big talk he’s going to make to convince his pal Rusty that the time has come for a spectacular casino heist. “Because the house always wins. Play long enough, you never change the stakes, the house wins. Unless, when that perfect hand comes in, you bet big and then you take the house,” says Danny.

It’s an attitude that characterizes many of Soderbergh’s most crowd-pleasing films, and as the producer of the 93rd Academy Awards, he was certain his perfect hand had come alongside the hand that gave him the opportunity to overturn the natural order of things. and always come out victorious.

There was a reason and only one reason to bring the best picture closer, the traditional Oscar night, in the antepenultimate slot.

That reason was Chadwick Boseman. the Black Panther star gave a performance of almost uncomfortable intensity in Ma Rainey’s black background; it was only scarier because it would be Boseman’s last performance. Boseman hadn’t won all of the precursor awards before the Oscars, but I have no doubt that the producers of the Oscars thought he was likely enough to win that it was worth the bet so that the night could end in the best possible way. powerful possible (more powerful than a predictable triumph of the best picture forNomadland).

Your winner? Anthony Hopkins for The father.

Anthony Hopkins was brilliant in The father. If he had been in London or Los Angeles, he would have come on stage and be funny, British and learned, and we would at least have had one of the best actors of our time in the limelight at 83. moment to cherish, but a moment to cherish.

Hopkins was not there and the show ended in haste with no end.

I see why Soderbergh and his company acted the way they did. It was the decision of an accomplished player.

It did not work.

This is how, I’m afraid, the televising of the 93rd Academy Awards will likely be remembered.

Let’s fully salute Soderbergh and his team (Jesse Collins and Stacey Sher were the other producers, and I’m just using “Soderbergh” as a synecdoche). They talked about a big game and it wasn’t every other Oscar TV show. Give me a choice between the Sunday Oscars and a failed quarantine standard TV show like the Golden Globes and I’m going to go with Soderbergh every time.

The space of Union Station, especially if you were able to ignore the removal of the area’s homeless populations and the inconvenience to the workforce that relies on the station as a hub, was lovely. They did not always take advantage of it. Once the show kicked off, it became clear that they had just created a ballroom, with almost identical two-tier seating to what the Beverly Hilton shows still use.

However, it started well. When Regina King walked in from the outdoor facility that hosted the pre-show and walked to the stage in one fell swoop, I thought it was fresh and fun, even including King’s stumble at the very end. No one is perfect, but Regina King is close enough, so it was the “Persian flaw,” the tiny, perhaps apocryphal imperfection that the ancient carpet makers would intentionally add to their designs to avoid stepping on the divine.

While there were plenty of other imperfections later, King started the show off well, bringing in some of his difficult vanities. For the top two awards, King read highlights about the nominees in interviews with some uncredited researchers. The little details and factoids delivered with King’s vocal warmth and consummate attention to pronunciation detail worked well and for maybe half an hour it only bothered me instead of finding a way to introduce people and their work, the telecast had just had the presenters talking.

It wasn’t until we got the tech awards that I got annoyed with this approach. Every creative person in this room has heard the ‘Show me, don’t tell me’ cliché, and yet we have had presenters who gave poor descriptions of costume, hair and makeup and sound editing without any means of commenting. ‘illustrate for home viewers (who maybe I haven’t seen the movies) what it was about. Shows like this tend to use clips as a structural kickstand, but the lack of clips here has proven to be do not be a solution (and they came back later).

Doing a show without a host’s shtick was also a good idea, but suddenly Harrison Ford was pushing his way through jokes about Blade runner edit notes. Somehow, 20 minutes before the telecast was scheduled to end at 11 p.m. ET, the producers brought out Lil Rel Howery to poke fun at the Academy’s nastiness in honoring the songs, immediately after the presentation of the best Oscar song. A bad idea, but the game was saved thanks to Glenn Close’s enthusiasm for the European track “Da Butt”. Did Glenn Close really know “Da Butt” and did he spontaneously stand up and dance, or did Glenn Close play a part because Glenn Close still believes that one day she will win an Oscar and wants us to remember a good sport (and not like Albert Nobbs)? Well apparently it was scripted. So there is no Santa Close.

The Oscars will always be a back-slapping gala. It is the annual awards ceremony of a professional organization. But with no visual or audio representation of so many of these films, the Oscars have often failed in its secondary function: as an advertisement for Hollywood. I don’t see how anything on this show is going to inspire anyone to seekMank or My Rainey or even Nomadland. Even easy sales like the best renditions of songs were not easy. This year’s musical performances were actually wonderful, but you would only know that if you watched them recorded and edited in the pre-show.

Certain speeches can draw attention to films. Yuh-Jung Youn was ThreateningThe Great Ambassador throughout awards season, and she delivered another show, starting with lovingly berating Brad Pitt for spoiling his name and ending by saying that she doesn’t like competitive awards and that ‘she just considers herself luckier than the other one this year. nominees. Speech by Thomas Vinterberg, touching his late daughter as the figure pulled the strings behind Another round, made me cry. Daniel Kaluuya thanked his parents for having sex and gained a look of confusion instantly memorized by his mother in the audience. Emerald Fennell was hilarious. Jon Batiste was very funny. Travon Free, winner of the live short film, and the winners of the documentary short behind Colette has become political. Frances McDormand yelled.

Still, we’ll remember the long, self-serious airless patches; the strangely accelerated In Memoriam segment; Bryan Cranston’s almost never-ending presentation on the Motion Picture & Television Fund; and the second tribute to Tyler Perry in less than a year of a grand prize that will never give Tyler Perry a prize for the television and movies he makes.

And we’re going to remember the eerie weirdness of awarding the biggest prize of the night early on, taking a commercial break in preparation for a final prize that was supposed to go to a young star who couldn’t be with us anymore. and instead went to a venerable star who was simply missing.

I could see what the producers wanted. Maybe I even respect what the producers wanted. But they didn’t beat the house. Not this time.