The Americans are coming! Vaccinated American tourists visit Spain in the summer





The Americans are coming! Vaccinated American tourists will be able to visit Spain this summer. Prepare the Budweiser and the burgers because Americans who have received all of their vaccines will be allowed to visit Europe this summer and of course that includes Spain – which has always been a very popular destination for them. This is already seen as a major boost for the tourism industry, with the rollout of green digital passes in June, it now looks likely this summer won’t be a washout after all. Americans vaccinated against leovid-19 will be able to travel to European Union countries this summer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview with The New York Times. “As far as I know, Americans use vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). This will allow them to travel and move freely, ”said the president. Von der Leyen added: “Because one thing is clear: the 27 member states will unconditionally accept anyone who is vaccinated with vaccines approved by the EMA.” The EMA has approved vaccines developed by pharmaceutical companies Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech, and more recently after a few scares, Johnson & Johnson, which are the three administered in the United States. Ms von der Leyen did not offer a timeline specifying exactly when the sightseeing trip might open or details of how it would unfold. But his comments are a high-level statement that current travel restrictions should change based on vaccination certificates. She noted that the United States is on the right track and has made huge strides in its campaign to achieve so-called herd immunity, or vaccination of 70 percent of adults, by mid-June. She added that the resumption of travel would depend on the epidemiological situation, but the situation is improving in the United States, as it is improving, hopefully, also in the European Union. Diplomats from tourist destination countries in Europe, mostly led by Greece, have argued for weeks that the bloc’s criteria for determining whether a country is a safe origin solely on the basis of low cases of Covid-19 are rapidly becoming unnecessary given the progress of vaccination campaigns in the country. United States, Great Britain and some other countries. Source: 20 minutes

