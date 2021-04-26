EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Randeep Hooda Explains Why Bollywood Didn’t Celebrate Extraction: I’m Pretty Used To It

Extraction was produced by Russo Brothers and also featured Thor star Chris Hemsworth in the lead.

Randeep Hooda and Chris Hemsworth Extract was released on April 24 of last year, and even after a year, the action thriller continues to entertain fans around the world. In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Randeep says he’s had an overwhelming response to the Russo Brothers production. It was like you know I went to the Olympics, with India versus Australia and maybe America, and we did well. So that’s the kind of response I got from the audience. And the action of course is mind-blowing, so that was something new to me. It opened up my global audience, whether it was the media or the public. On the back of this movie it came out on the pandemic field last year around this time and again we are sitting at home. So maybe it’s not a bad idea to see him again, I could, the actor smirked.

He adds that Extraction was always meant to be a Netflix movie. It was going to be released on OTT, because on the big screen this movie will have a different kind of show. So there was a plan to release it very briefly in theaters, but it was still going to reach people through OTT. So it was obvious, says Randeep. After its release, Extraction received a lot of love from all walks of life, but few Bollywood celebrates or commented on the film. Did Randeep miss this?

Well, I’m quite used to it. It happens again and again, it’s good. Maybe they didn’t like my acting, maybe liked my acting, that’s why they didn’t speak up. But yeah, there’s a lot of hype going on, you know, among people in the industry that hasn’t happened for that. But, maybe, like I said before, you might not like my game, Randeep says.

For the full interview, watch the video below.

Read also | Alia Bhatt urges fans to stay home and be safe; Said it’s a time of great uncertainty