The Royals, who don’t act like most rebuilders, have the best AL record three weeks after the 2021 season

On Sunday, the Kansas City Royals made another dominant outing from Danny Duffy for a 4-0 win over the Detroit Tigers (score from the box). It’s the Royals’ fourth straight win, meaning they maintain a 2.0-game lead over the Chicago White Sox in AL Central.

This KC triumph coupled with the end of Oakland A’s winning streak also means the upstart Royals – at least for a night’s sleep – have the best record in the American League. The Royals are currently registering at 13-7, which puts them percentage points ahead of 14-8 Athletics. It’s worth noting that 11 of their 20 games were against teams that made it to the extended playoffs in 2020, and three more against the Los Angeles Angels, who are at least shaping up to be relevant this season.

Overall credit to GM Dayton Moore and Property for maintaining a credible level of investment in the list, even as they embarked on a smooth rebuild. Extra credit for making targeted additions this winter like Mike Minor, Carlos Santana and Michael A. Taylor, even when most outside observers gave the Royals little chance of an argument. Veteran Santana, snatched from division rival Cleveland (who on the other hand prioritizes spending as little as possible over payroll), cuts .229 / .360 / .457 with four homers and more steps than strikeouts. Taylor has been a gleaming defender down center while also being a solid base threat at the bottom of the order. Minor has functioned as an average starting pitcher in the league over four starts, and the additions of free agents Hanser Alberto and Jarrod Dyson were useful depths early on.

Much of this reflects a deeper organizational ethic that is all too rare these days – one in which the Royals strive to treat players as something more than ‘assets’ and strive to build a base of. respectability in the field, even when the dominant focus is on the future. In that sense, it’s good to see this early surge from KC

As to how they did it, nothing stands out. They generally rank in the middle of the pack in OPS, Rotation ERA and Bullpen ERA. The Royals’ current differential is only plus-three, which suggests they should be around 0.500. As well as,BaseRuns rankings available on FanGraphs, which corrects for some of the sequencing and clustering effects inherent in the run differential, assigns them to a team slightly below .500 at a fundamental level. In other words, there’s probably a bit of luck in the Royals’ best record, but at the same time, they’ve avoided being bad in anything.

Basically, they mounted individual performances of Duffy, Salvador Perez, Santana and Brady Singer ranging from dominant to strong. Mike Matheny will need them to keep that going, and that’s not implausible in general terms. Moreover, current underachievers like Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier and Brad Keller will have to find their levels. If these things continue, there’s no reason the Royals can’t find themselves playing baseball, which matters much later in the season.

For now, however, the odds are still against them in a division that also includes the White Sox and Minnesota Twins. That’s why the SportsLine projection system arriving on Sunday only gave the Royals a 14.5% chance of making the playoffs. This number is higher than what it was to come in the season, and it is for the simple reason that KC won. Keep winning, and that number keeps increasing. That’s the goal, sure, but for now just enjoy the start the Royals have had in 2021. It’s still early days with plenty of fixes ahead for a number of teams and players. Baseball can be cruel that way, so it’s never out of place to take a moment to savor the work that has been done. The Royals have good reason to do so now.